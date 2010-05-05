E3 2010 games to watch: The Last Guardian preview

It’s that time of year again. E3 is coming and the hype train is beginning to hiss. In preparation for this year’s maelstrom of new video game delights, which starts on June the 15th, we’re running a twice-weekly series of features highlighting the big hitters you’ll want to keep an eye on at the show.

Some you’ll know, some you won’t, but all will require your complete and undivided attention. So tune in to GamesRadar every Wednesday and Saturday, and have that attention primed and ready.

Today, we’re looking at Team Ico's upcoming etheral adventure, The Last Guardian, which is being released exclusively for the PS3.

Why The Last Guardian is one to watch

It's the latest project from genius game designer man Fumita Ueda, the brains behind two of the most emotionally involving games ever in Ico and Shadow of the Colossus.

In Japan the game is called 'Hitokui no Ōwashi Trico', roughly translated as 'the man-eating eagle'. Probably because it features a chuffing huge human-scoffing cat, bird, dog... eh, thingie called Trico, which acts as the playable character's constant companion/ bodyguard.

The Last Guardian will be part platformer/part puzzler/part adventure and no doubt all haunting beauty. Playing a young boy, you'll have to solve puzzles using your giant friend's natural animal instincts, while you'll also have to take care of him, by feeding the creature and pulling arrows out of its huge hide. Stealth-based sections, where you'll have to sneak past guards, similar to Link in Ocarina of Time, will feature, too.

According to an issue of PlayStation: The Official Magazine that came out recently, Trico will be hostile to the player initially, but will eventually warm to him. That might explain why your massive mate is tied down with a chain at the beginning of the original trailer.

Unlike his two previous PS2 masterpieces, Ueda's latest game has a full physics engine at work, which can be seen during the trailer where Trico eats a barrel that the kid throws to him. Apparently, the engine will be so sophisticated that each of Trico's individual feathers will react differently to the wind.

The boy will be able to grab and hang onto Trico's tail, using it to help him move around the game's environment. We're expecting this to be a similar mechanic to the fur holding feature found in Shadow of the Colossus, just on a more refined, slightly smaller scale.

The idea for the game stemmed from Wander and his horse Agro's relationship from Shadow of the Colossus, with Ueda keen to 'depict it (Trico) as a living, breathing animal'. Probably explains why the big tyke is so dang cute. Awwww, who's a good giant killer eagle thing? Ueda also states he 'wants to surprise people with the ending', which would mean not killing his mythical creature in tragic fashion. C'mon haven't we had to endure enough sadness in your past two games, pal?

If The Last Guardian isn't the most emotional experience this side of watching Terms of Endearment while standing on an infected nail, we'll rip up our man cards and burn the remains. Do you agree with our touchy feely sentiments on the megaton PS3 exclusive?

