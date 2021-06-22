Dwayne Johnson says Red Notice is "the largest investment" ever made for a Netflix movie

Can you smell what The Rock and Netflix are cooking up?

In preparation for a major announcement for his new Netflix movie Red Notice, the Black Adam actor has revealed a pair of behind-the-scenes images from the upcoming comedy thriller.

Taking to Instagram, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is seen suited and booted on what appears to be an Egyptian-themed set – pharaoh statues and all. In another image, Johnson (who plays Interpol agent Rusty) is locked and loaded, gun in hand, looking every inch the action hero that generates billions at the box office.

Teasing the size and scope of his new Netflix movie, Johnson wrote: "Red Notice is the largest investment Netflix has made thus far in a film and our relentless hard work is to ensure we make good on that investment for our Netflix partners and deliver an awesome movie for our global audience."

Johnson has also teased that a release date announcement is forthcoming. For now, we have but one clue: a #Holidays2021 hashtag. Expect news to drop – and probably a full trailer – any day now.

The large amount of cash pumped into Red Notice should be no surprise. After all, it’s set to be the jewel in the streamer’s crown as part of its stellar 2021 movie lineup. Johnson stars alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, with the latter playing a pair of criminals forced to work alongside Johnson’s Rusty.

The first footage from Red Notice was quietly debuted as part of Netflix’s sizzle reel for its 2021 movies. There, Reynolds is seen acting in typical goofball fashion, accidentally punching The People’s Champion and, understandably, apologizing profusely.

But that’s not the only major release Netflix has planned for the next six months. Jason Momoa is starring in action movie Sweet Girl, set for release on the streaming service this August. Fellow larger-than-life superhero actor Chris Hemsworth is set to make a post-Extraction mark on the streamer as the lead in sci-fi movie Escape from Spiderhead.

While we (im)patiently wait for those, set about filling out your watchlist with the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows currently available to watch right now.