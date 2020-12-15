Dr. Dre makes a surprise appearance in GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist

#DrDre in the new #GTAV UPDATE 😂🤙🏻 pic.twitter.com/HfXC0Ie9lwDecember 15, 2020

GTA Online just dropped its biggest update ever, The Cayo Perico Heist, and it features an even bigger cameo: Dr. Dre.

One of the key figures behind the creation West Coast G-funk, Dr. Dre may not be an actual doctor, but he is a legend. In order to run into West Coast rap royalty in GTA Online, you'll need to download the Cayo Perico Heist update, then get started on the heist by doing some setup missions.

As mentioned in our GTA Online patch notes , you'll get to Cayo Perico by way of a plane full of famous DJs set to perform on the heavily guarded island. That's where Dr. Dre comes in - he'll arrive separately from you after your cohort announces "ah, looks like the big guns are here." Big guns indeed - DJ POOH is there as well, who famously produced albums for Snoop Dog, Ice Cube, LL Cool J, as well as co-writing the movie Friday.

Dr. Dre seems to be at the island to perform, but my favorite bit is that his introduction is immediately followed up by one of his posse member's phone ringing - and his ringtone is Steve Nicks' 'Edge of Seventeen.' Dr. Dre/Stevie Nicks mash-up when?

Dr. Dre and GTA go hand-in-hand - his song with Snoop Dogg '187' was featured in GTA San Andreas on Radio Los Santos. It's unclear if Dre will play a bigger role in the rest of The Cayo Perico Heist, but it is incredible that Rockstar kept this surprise cameo under wraps. Despite the secrecy, it's clear that no one forgot about Dre (I'm sorry).