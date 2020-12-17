Doctor Strange 2 castmember America Chavez title coming from Marvel Comics in March 2021

Marvel has scheduled the first issue of writer Kalinda Vazquez and artist Carlos Gómez's long-delayed five-issue limited series America Chavez: Made in the U.S.A., which was announced in March 2020 for a July 2020 debut.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

America Chavez: Made in the U.S.A., like several other Marvel titles, was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as a result of shutdowns in comic book printing and distribution.

The title will mark the Marvel Comics debut of Vazquez, best known for her television work as an executive producer on ABC's Once Upon a Time, and Hulu's adaptation of Marvel's Runaways.

"From the moment America Chavez was introduced into the Marvel Universe I was a fan. It's such an honor to have the opportunity to tell an America story, and I couldn't be more excited to have been invited onto this project," Vazquez told ComicBook back when the series was first announced.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"I can't wait for the world to see the incredible artwork that Carlos Gómez has created for this book!" she continues. "In this series, America is going to be tested as she's never been tested before, and the challenges that she'll have to face will only force her to pull from even deeper from that well of strength and ferocity that we know lies within her…"

America Chavez will also make her big-screen MCU debut played by Xochitl Gomez in March 25, 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"I'm so hyped for this new series!" states Gómez. "Her style and her powers make her an awesome character… There is so much you can do with her, it's insane. I couldn't be happier to jump on this ship. So be ready for a new origin story with a ton of unexpected twists!"

