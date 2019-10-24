Disney Plus downloads will let you keep movies and shows even if they get removed

New information has been revealed about Disney Plus downloads, including the ability to watch movies and shows offline – even if they get removed from the upcoming streaming service.

Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed the news during Vanity Fair’s New Establishment Summit (H/T SlashFilm), stating: “If you’re a subscriber, you can download [content] and put it on a device, and it will stay on the device as long as you continue to subscribe.”

The caveat, of course, is that you’ll need to remain a Disney Plus subscriber to access your downloaded Disney collection.

Iger even suggested that downloading should be commonplace for Disney Plus subscribers, hinting that there might be a revolving door policy with the online app itself: “If you wanted to download 10 classic Disney films that may not have all been available at once before, you can do that. Basically, fill all of your hard drive on one of your devices, and you or your child can watch wherever they are.”

Details aren’t forthcoming on other Disney Plus download features, including limits, if it’ll be available from day one, and whether certain series will be blocked from being downloaded and used offline, such as on Netflix.

Unlike Netflix, though, it’s nice to have the option to – as Iger points out – fill up hard drives full of classics. So long as you have storage space (and remain subscribed), you’ll always have a virtual Disney back catalogue to return to again and again.

Disney Plus launches in the US on November 12 and in the UK in early 2020.

