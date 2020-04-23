Digimon Survive hasn't been delayed, still on track for 2020 release

Reports surfaced today that the anime RPG Digimon Survive had been delayed indefinitely, but Bandai Namco has issued a statement to the contrary.

The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu changed the release date for Digimon Survive from "2020" in previous issues to "TBA," causing publications to erroneously report that the game had been delayed. Speaking to Gematsu, the publisher reaffirmed Digimon's 2020 release window and said reports of a delay stemmed from "a typo on Famitsu's side."

We've all grown fairly accustomed to games being delayed in the last few weeks - The Last of Us 2 was the latest to be tragically pushed back - and Digimon Survive itself was already delayed once from 2019 to 2020. While it wouldn't be at all out-of-the-blue for it to be delayed once more, it seems Digimon Survive is now trekking on to release this later year on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch.

The new Digimon RPG marks the series 20th anniversary as well as a departure from previous Digimon games. This time around, gameplay is turn-based and your choices affect the narrative. The story sees protagonist Takuma Momozuka embark on a seemingly innocent camping trip only to find himself trapped in a world filled with dangerous monsters. Up top you'll find the opening cinematic, which is actually a fairly gripping introduction to the story.

