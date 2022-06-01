Diablo Immortal launches early on iOS and Android

Diablo Immortal has gone live slightly ahead of schedule on iOS and Android.

Various Diablo fans are reporting on Twitter that Diablo Immortal has popped up on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store on Android. GamesRadar+ has confirmed that Diablo Immortal has launched on both iOS and Android platforms, as of earlier today on June 1.

If you're unfamiliar with the Diablo Immortal release time plans surrounding Blizzard's new game, it was actually meant to launch tomorrow on June 2 around the world. According to the game's official website (opens in new tab), Diablo Immortal was supposed to unlock worldwide at 10am PT/ 1pm ET / 6pm ET tomorrow.

However, the same website page does note that the new game could appear on mobile storefronts slightly earlier on June 1. "This is in part due to the nature of how mobile games rollout and to ensure a smooth full launch for the mobile version of Immortal," the website post reads.

So, while it appears that Diablo Immortal has launched earlier than planned on mobile devices, the launch date of tomorrow on June 2 for the PC open beta will be stuck in place. Blizzard appears to confirm as much by noting the possible early launch of Diablo Immortal on mobile, but making no mention of PC.

One thing to note is that Diablo Immortal isn't allowing server transfers as of right now. Blizzard announced that the new game wouldn't support players switching servers just last week, but noted that this could change in the future. That's one thing to remember as you go to boot up the game for the first time on mobile and PC.

Blizzard also previously pledged that Diablo Immortal's microtransactions would "never circumvent core gameplay."