Diablo 2 Resurrected PS5 and Xbox Series X frame rate test reveals a surprisingly heavy game

A new Diablo 2 Resurrected frame rate test shows how the remake runs on PS5 and Xbox Series X, and despite being built around the bones of a 20-year-old game, it's making new-gen hardware sweat.

Like a lot of PS5 and Xbox Series X games, Diablo 2 Resurrected lets you pick between a mode that prioritizes frame rate and a separate mode that beefs up the visuals. On the heels of the game's launch last week, VG Tech has set up a handy demonstration of Diablo 2 Resurrected's frame rate on PS5 and Xbox Series X in both Quality and Performance modes, and the results might surprise you.

Running Diablo 2 Resurrected in Quality mode, whether it's on PS5 or Xbox Series X, yields 4K native resolution with the occasional dip to 1440p, but the frame rate is locked at 30FPS. Granted, 4K at 60 FPS is an elusive target for most new games, but you might expect a remake of a fairly old game to have an easier time getting there.

If you want to run Diablo 2 Resurrected at the coveted 60 FPS on PS5 or Xbox Series X, you'll need to switch to Performance mode. VG Tech's testing shows that the game runs mostly at 1440p but can dip to 960p in this configuration. The frame rate is a pretty steady 60 FPS, but intensive action sequences may cost you a few frames per second.

Meanwhile, the little Xbox Series S runs Diablo 2 Resurrected at 1080p in Performance mode with a fairly consistent 60 FPS. However, the frame rate does notably tank all the way to 30 FPS in one scene highlighted in the video. In Quality mode, Xbox Series S players can expect to mostly see 1440p and 30 FPS, but too much action can take your FPS down to the low 20s.

Diablo 2 Resurrected is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

