Devil May Cry 5 Guide - The ultimate hub for everything you need to know

Devil May Cry 5 is here, taking a step back from Ninja Theories great DmC to return to Capcom's original old school hack and slash action. It's a fast, battle-heavy slice of action, full of thrashing soundtracks, combos and 90s style goth coats that bring back Dante and Nero and introduces newcomer V. It's good old fashioned fun and full of plenty of challenges to master like the combo fuelled combat, Secret Missions to find, and Nero's new Devil Breaker arms that give him a range of new skills.

To help you get to grips with everything here's our complete Devil May Cry guide with everything you need to help murderise the demon threat.

Devil May Cry 5 review

Our Devil May Cry 5 review praises the game for being a "wild, exhilarating ride from start to finish" although does admit that the "story is mostly going to be hot nonsense for those unfamiliar with the series" - expect plenty of lore and a narrative that plays heavily off the last 4 Capcom games. As long as you don't mind being a little confused from time to time (even if you are a series pro) then there's a great game here with plenty of varied combat thanks to its three wildly different protagonists: Nero, Dante and newcomer V - he shakes everything up with a new fighting styles built around controlling demons.

Devil May Cry 5 tips

Not sure where to start, or just need a brush up? Then our Devil May Cry 5 tips are just what you need. From basic combat, to more advanced moves this will help prime you to max out your skills, resources and avoid any rookie errors that might make life a little less cool as a world famous demon hunter.

Devil May Cry 5 best Devil Breakers

Nero's new robot arms are a big change for the series and mastering the Devil May Cry 5 best Devil Breakers can really make all the difference to a fight. Our Devil Breaker guide will not only, ahem, break down all your options, but explain how best to use the different abilities. Not sure if you can tell your Gerbera from your Punch Line? Check this one out.

Devil May Cry 5 weapons and combo guide: how to get a S rank with Nero, Dante and V

Between Dante's guns, Nero's Devil Breakers and V's demons there's a ton of weapons, combos and ways to reach the coveted S rank in battle. That's why our Devil May Cry 5 weapons and combo guide will help you master both the arsenal as well as the technique needed to bust out killer moves. Literally.

Devil May Cry 5 Secret Mission locations

DMC 5 loves a hidden challenge and the Devil May Cry 5 secret missions locations are key to really maxing out your playthough. There are 12 in total that require various amounts of exploration and camera angling to reveal a hidden symbol that unlocks them. And it's worth the trouble as each one will reward you with a blue orb fragment you can use to boost your health.

Devil May Cry 5 secret rocket launcher

Did you know there was a Devil May Cry 5 secret rocket launcher? You do now. It's the only weapons you can find in the world as you play and it will change your life as you unleash a ridiculous barrage of rockets at enemies. Finding it will also eventually get you two rocket launchers because you'll get another one as you play and you haven't lived until you dual wield two RPGs in Satan's face.