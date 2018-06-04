Destiny 2's next expansion is called Forsaken, could bring back your favorite Fallen

Ahead of its big year two reveal stream tomorrow, Bungie has dropped the name of its next big Destiny 2 expansion, due out in September. It will be called Forsaken, and thanks to the teaser trailer we know the Reef will be home to at least part of it.

The new title is probably a reference to Fallen Captain Mithrax, the Forsaken, who appeared in the Chances and Choices mission in the Enemy of My Enemy World Quest. This interesting figure is part of the House of Dusk, a Fallen House that was formed after the Red War.

The Reef, in case you're rusty on your lore, is an important location for the Awoken and is located in an asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Mara Sov, Queen of the Awoken, could be found there until the events of The Taken King. She's currently MIA, but Bungie has hinted that her story isn't over.

"This is totally spoiling, like, Destiny 2020 or something, but when we get to that world down the road where that original Pirate Queen comes out, I think it's going to be a really powerful moment," said creative story lead CJ Cowan in 2016.

Bungie announced a whole load of new updates last week , and with hype starting to build around the new expansion you can expect to see a lot of your clan buddies returning to the game over the next few weeks.

We'll bring you all the latest news from the stream tomorrow, which will feature game director Steve Cotton and project lead Scott Taylor. Until then, you can read 20 things Destiny 2: Forsaken needs to add, change, and fix in Year Two, to keep the recent good times rolling.