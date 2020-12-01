Demon's Souls players sharing their Trophy video victory whoops will brighten your day

Demon's Souls players forgetting that their PS5 is set to record mic audio when they get a trophy is the feel-good news we all need in the dying days of 2020.

A post from Reddit user helloiamjack has been blowing up on the platform ever since it was posted: the video shows the final moments of the Tower Knight boss fight, with helloiamjack delivering the killing blow on the titanic foe. There are a few moments of stunned silence, followed by an extremely appropriate response. Don't worry, it's all safe-for-work - sometimes joy transcends even the basic need to curse out a big jerk who just killed you 12 times in a row.

Demon's Souls walkthrough | Demon's Souls tips | How to level up in Demon's Souls | Demon's Souls monumental | Demon's Souls starting gift | Demon's Souls World Tendency | Demon's Souls boss guide | Best Demon's Souls weapons | Demon’s Souls weapon stats

Player response to PS5 trophy video recording has been mixed , since the feature is automatically enabled and it can take up a good chunk of the system's limited storage space. You can opt out of recording them, or never enable recording your microphone to begin with if you have privacy concerns. But capturing the impromptu joy of a new Souls player who has just overcome their greatest challenge yet seems like a good justification for PS5 trophy videos all by itself.

A video from Reddit user SCOUSETOMO2003 captures a similar moment after taking down the Flamelurker, punctuated at the end by a victorious swig of beer.

Now that word is spreading more about this PS5 feature, it's only a matter of time before people start recording their marriage proposals to the backdrop of 100-percenting Assassin's Creed Valhalla .

See what else is coming Sony's way with our guide to upcoming PS5 games.