Demon's Souls Digital Deluxe Edition gives you new armor, items, and a bunch of Souls

Demon's Souls Digital Deluxe Edition will give you a leg up in your journey through Boletaria with a trove of in-game items.

Sony shared new details on the Demon's Souls Digital Deluxe Edition on its official pre-order pages for the game, listing all of the bonus contents you'll get for the extra $20. The standard edition will cost $69.99, following the new pricing guidelines from Sony , and the Digital Deluxe will cost $89.99.

Most of the contents of the Demon's Souls Digital Deluxe Edition are extra equipment and items that you can also earn in the original version of the game. It looks like it will also add a few new pieces of its own with the Red-Eye Knight Armor and the Boletarian Royalty Armor. You'll also unlock the game's original soundtrack with your purchase.

Here's the full list of extra contents for the Demon's Souls Digital Deluxe Edition.

Full game

Legendary Hero Soul

Renowned Warrior Soul

Storied Warrior Soul

Red-Eye Knight Armor

Boletarian Royalty Armor

Ritual Blade

Hoplite Shield

Ring of Longevity

Preservation Grains

Phosphorescent Grains

Bearbug Grains

Large Hardstone Shard

Moonlightstone Shard

Original soundtrack

The warrior and hero soul items immediately bestow a stockpile of Soul currency (at least that's what they did in the original game), so you'll quickly be able to upgrade your character or buy some new gear if you pick up the Digital Deluxe Edition. Just don't use them and then immediately die without touching your bloodstain, because it's still a Souls game and you will be very upset.