Deathloop Trophies hint at unique assassination methods

Deathloop Trophies are now live ahead of the game's launch next week.

Earlier today on September 8, PowerPyx posted a complete list of all the Deathloop Trophies online. The list from the outlet reveals that there's a grand total of 55 PlayStation Trophies up for grabs within Deathloop, including one Platinum, one Gold, 11 Silver, and 42 Bronze Trophies in all. That's quite the haul of achievements for Trophy hunters out there to be aiming for.

After perusing through the newly-revealed Trophies list for Deathloop, there aren't any major plot spoilers within the list itself. However, it's probably best to steer clear of the list if you want to go into Arkane's new game without anything whatsoever being spoiled, as there are Trophy descriptions that hint at special assassination techniques for each of the cultist leaders.

After three delays over the past year, Deathloop is almost here, scheduled to launch worldwide next Tuesday, September 14 on PC and PS5 (the latter is a console exclusive). On the PC side of things, it was recently revealed that Arkane's new game will actually be available to play through Steam, and won't require PC players to go through Bethesda's PC launcher in order to activate. If you're still looking to reserve your copy of Deathloop on any platform before launch next week, you'll want to check out our complete Deathloop pre-order guide for the cheapest price points around the internet at large.

