Where to search the Fristad Shore in Deathloop is a big part of a lead that will eventually let you kill two Visionaries, Fia and Charlie, at once. But you'll have to find the location first and it's incredibly easy once you know where and, more importantly, when, to look. So read on as we explain where to search the Fristad Shore in Deathloop and find where the lovers meet.

Where search the Fristad Shore in Deathloop

(Image credit: Bethesda)

You'll need to find Fia and Charlie's love nest once you discover that the two meet up in secret. The mission thread will ask that you search the Fristad shore and give you a photo of the two near a door. Aaand that's all the info you get, meaning without help you'll have to check every inch of the coastline to try and find where the image was taken. There's a catch as well - you can only reach the secret location in the afternoon, when the tide goes out, exposing a path that isn't there at any other time.

To find the Fristad Shore location head out of the right most door when leaving the tunnels and head around right towards Fia's bunker, past the neon Aeon sign.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

When you get to the open area in front of the bunker doors with all the vehicles keep heading right to reach the sea. You'll discover the tide has gone out, and if you head along the coastline you'll see some ice that will continue around the cliff corner.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Keep going around the corner and when you clear the cliffside you'll see a bunker quickly come into view. Head up the stairs and you'll be able to recreate the view in the picture, minus Fia and Charlie.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Go in through the door and you'll discover their love nest hiding place. Or at least the entrance to it, which can be accessed by finding the Deathloop cassette puzzle solution for the lock inside. We've that whole other guide to help you achieve that now you've found it, so off you go.

