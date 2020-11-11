Deathloop release date reportedly set for May 2021

Deathloop will launch for PS5 and PC on May 21, 2021, according to a New Zealand PS Store listing.

We knew Deathloop was meant to release in Q2 2021 (late spring), but until now there was no set release date. It seems like this date is legitimate, as it falls within Q2 and you can even pre-order both titles, but it could also be a placeholder date. There are two listings on the New Zealand PS Store, one for the Standard Edition and one for the Deluxe Edition - and keep in mind these are in Australian dollars, so don't freak out about the price.

Pre-ordering Deathloop will get you a unique weapon, character skin, and a Trinket, which is an equippable buff. The Digital Deluxe Edition comes with the following:

Transtar Trencher weapon

Eat The Rich Tribunal weapon

.44 Karat Fourpounder weapon

“Party Crasher” Colt skin

“Sharp Shooter” Julianna skin

Original Game Soundtrack Selections

Two Trinkets equippable buffs

Deathloop follows two rival assassins, Juliana and Colt, who are trapped in a literal death-loop, with Juliana trying to preserve the loop and Colt trying to break it. The result is a lot of killing, over and over again. It's unclear why they're stuck in this loop, but we know it has something to do with an entity known as Black Reef.

Like any Arkane game, Deathloop will let you choose how to go about doing a violence. You can confront your enemies in a variety of ways using an impressive collection of weapons and abilities, which means everyone's playthrough will be rather different. Couple that with the cool vintage spy movie vibe, and you've got a 2021 GOTY contender, IMO.