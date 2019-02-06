Death Stranding's Norman Reedus says it's positive, scary, and depressing all at the same time

Even after seeing some legitimate Death Stranding gameplay at E3 2018, we still have endless questions about what the the heck that video game actually is. A newly published Metro interview with Norman Reedus (who plays main character Sam Bridges) may give you a better idea of what director Hideo Kojima is going for, even if the Reedus revelation is far from a feature list and weapon breakdown.

"The concept is so far out into the future," Reedus said. "Instead of eliminating everyone around you, it’s bringing everyone together. It’s a very positive video game, but scary and depressing at the same time."

Reedus added that he's "never seen anything like what we're doing" on Death Stranding. And the general public hasn't really seen it yet either. Despite sharing enough trailers to comfortably fill a televised half-hour timeslot (I wonder if Kojima's ever thought about going into TV), Reedus says we're still not getting the full picture.

"The trailers show you an aspect of it, but not a whole picture of what the game will be," Reedus said. "That’s like a whole other thing. It’s complicated, it’s a crazy complicated game. I’ve been learning a lot about video games doing it."

Hopefully the rest of us won't have to wait much longer to learn more about this particular video game. It is supposed to be a PS4 game after all, and the specter of PS5 is starting to loom large in the horizon. Until then, we'll just keep fantasizing about hanging out and eating cake with Hideo Kojima and Mads Mikkelsen .