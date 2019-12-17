Death Stranding guide: from weapons, preppers and cameos, to birthdays and more

There's a lot a Death Stranding guide could help you with. For a game about walking there's plenty of hidden things to find, secrets to unearth and plenty that isn't explained that well, or even at all. From finding all the preppers and unlocking vital gear to help make your life easier, to fast travel, weapons or what birthday is best (you'll know when you get there). It's all covered in our Death Stranding guide and if we don't mention it, it's not really worth knowing about.

Death Stranding tips

Not sure where to start? These Death Stranding tips will get you off on a good footing with the game. From the basics of getting around and dealing with BTs to what gear you really need and how best to use it.

Death Stranding birthday

Right at the start of the game you'll be asked about your Death Stranding birthday which the game says will affect your DOOMs ability. Quite how, or the results, are never really explained but check this run down of what it all means so you 're not guessing blind.

Death Stranding ending

if you don't understand the Death Stranding ending or just want to know what was going on then this will explain it all. What it meant, things you might have missed and everything else laid out and easy to make sense of.

Death Stranding aphenphosmphobia explained

In Death Stranding aphenphosmphobia is never really explained, although the idea is obvious - Sam Porter doesn't' like to be touched. Why, or what that means is all explained here.

Death Stranding fast travel

While this is mostly a game about going places slowly, Death Stranding fast travel does exist. It doesn't unlock immediately though so if you want to know how it works and when it kicks in read this.

Death Stranding weapons

It'll take some time but you will eventually get some Death Stranding weapons to play with. Guns aren't unlocked until later in the game so this explains where and when you get them. There are also some options and upgrades off the critical path you might want to seek out.

Death Stranding cameos

As well as the famous faces in the main cast there are Death Stranding cameos everywhere in the world. Many of the different Preppers you'll meet as you make deliveries are scanned from real life celebs and we've got them all here if you want to track them down.

How to get more likes in Death Stranding

Knowing how to get more likes in Death Stranding is vital to progress, as it counts towards leveling up you character and abilities. It's a woolly system though so we've cleared up the basics to help you be more loved.

Death Stranding holograms

As you play you'll unlock Death Stranding holograms, as well as see them out and about in the world. The game never really tells you what to do with them though and you can't even use them until a certain point, so we've explained all that here.

Death Stranding EX grenades

Death Stranding EX grenades are the first (sort of) weapon you unlock in the game. These throwables are meant to be used against BTS but are never really explained. You're just told to try them out, which we've done here if you're not sure what the deal is.

Death Standing preppers, gear and upgrades

There are a lot of Death Standing preppers, gear and upgrades to track down if you want to unlock all the gear in the game. Most of these people will be discovered as you play the story but a few are left out and you don't know what rewards they have until you unlock them. So we've got all the details for you here.