Dead Cells is getting its first paid DLC pack next month

The excellent and treacherously difficult Dead Cells is getting its first paid expansion, The Bad Seed, on February 11. You can check out the gameplay reveal trailer for the DLC pack up top.

Dead Cells: The Bad Seed is made up of two new early-game biomes, which are described in the official Steam description. "Explore a relaxing Arboretum, wade through a noxious Swamp and take on a new boss in this new early game content designed to expand the Dead Cells universe and add variety to runs for people who want to support the development of the game." I never thought I'd see the word "relaxing" used to describe Dead Cells.

The new levels add variety to subsequent runs as alternatives to The Courtyard/Toxic Sewers and The Ramparts/Ossuary/Ancient Sewers. On top of the new environments and enemies, the expansion adds a variety of new weapons, including a rather formidable-looking two-handed scythe.

Developer and publisher Motion Twin says the first paid DLC pack should help support Dead Cells' continued development and future expansions. The Bad Seed launches at a modest $5, with a 10% off discount if you already own Dead Cells.

Per the Steam announcement , Motion Twin will be hosting a Reddit AMA on February 15 at 5am PT / 8am ET / 1pm GMT. That should give you the chance to ask the developers any unanswered questions about the new DLC pack and the future of Dead Cells.