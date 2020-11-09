Dead By Daylight will be a next-gen launch game

Dead by Daylight has been confirmed as both a PS5 launch game and an Xbox Series X launch game. In a press release this afternoon, developer Behaviour confirmed that the next-gen version of its multiplayer horror game is ready sooner than expected.

The release confirmed that the game would appear on Xbox Series X on November 10, and would be "available on Day 1 on PlayStation 5," meaning you'll be able to grab it on november 12 in some regions and on November 19 in the rest of the world. Shortly before the official announcement, the game appeared on a list of PS5 launch games in a Sony FAQ, which was the first hint that Dead By Daylight would be a next-gen launch title.

Last we heard, developer Behaviour had told fans that the game was "coming to next-gen consoles in Holiday 2020," with a graphical overhaul. That made clear that we should expect the game by the end of the year, and well within both consoles' launch windows, but definitely didn't confirm that it would be available on launch day.

It's perfectly possible that Behaviour managed to speed up its development process in time to get the new version ready for the console launches, even in spite of the disruption that many developers have faced this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's also worth noting that the studio has previously committed to cross-play and cross-progression for its game, so it's the release date, rather than the existence of the next-gen versions, that's come as a surprise.

