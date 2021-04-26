Dead by Daylight survey mentions The Last of Us and more when asking fans what crossovers they want to see

Dead By Daylight fans are being asked what crossovers they’d like to see in the game from a list of suggestions including The Last of Us , Attack on Titan, and Metal Gear Solid.

The Dead By Daylight Player Satisfaction Survey is asking players a series of questions relating to their experience of the game, however, one question, in particular, has piqued fans’ interest more than the others. Question 31 of the survey asks “which possible license would you be most interested in seeing added to Dead by Daylight?” Alongside a number of options in a drop-down menu.

The options range from movie/TV, anime, video games, and comic licenses, including Final Fantasy, Bioshock, and Scooby-Doo among many, many others. Although these suggestions are just that, suggestions, it’s a small insight into where the game’s developer Behaviour could be planning to go with the survival horror title in the future. The game has never shied away from ambitious horror crossovers with the likes of Silent Hill , Stranger Things , Evil Dead , and more already under its belt.

Make your voice heard with the Player Satisfaction Survey.

What’s also interesting about this is the number of Korean licenses in the list including two zombie IPs Train to Busan and Kingdom. With the success of Dead by Daylight’s latest DLC killer - who was inspired by K-pop stars - The Trickster , it’s no surprise that the developers may want to take more inspiration from South Korean pop culture in the future.

One license that is definitely crossing over soon is Resident Evil, which was confirmed to be adding themed DLC to Dead by Daylight this June during the latest Resident Evil showcase earlier this month. Although we don’t know who will be making their way into the game, with the likes of Leon Kennedy, Chris Redfield, and even Lady Dimitrescu to choose from, Behaviour is spoilt for choice. More details on this Resident Evil crossover are due May 25 during Dead by Daylight’s 5th-anniversary broadcast.