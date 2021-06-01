Dead Beats 2: London Calling returns to the music horror franchise

An encore is imminent for the musical horror anthology Dead Beats, as a sequel has just popped up on Kickstarter titled Dead Beats 2: London Calling .

(Image credit: Lisa Sterle/Stelladia (A Wave Blue World))

Editors/creators Joe Carallo and Eric Palicki's song-inspired Tales from the Crypt-esque franchise returns at A Wave Blue World, as the enigmatic Shoppe Keeper opens up a new location of her record shop, Dead Beats. In this go-around, Dead Beats has popped up in London, directly on the iconic Abbey Road (of Beatles fame), and once again, she's in the market for haunted artifacts - and England seems ripe with possibilities.

Dead Beats 2: London Calling will feature 21 comic stories, once again weaved together with an interstitial narrative written by Carallo and Palicki starring the Shoppe Keeper, this time drawn by Val Halverson.

The full list of creators for Dead Beats 2: London Calling are: Claudia Aguirre, Morgan Beem, Donna Black, Rio Burton, Eva Cabrera, Jose E Cardenas, Tyler Chin-Tanner, Kyler Clodfelter, Nancy Collins, Lydia Collins, Joe Corallo, Sharon De La Cruz, Sachi Ediriweera, Kacey Flynn, Minerva Fox, Ronnie Garcia, Elena Gogou, Adam Gorham, Che Grayson, Chris Guliotti, Yona Harvey, Jody Houser, Jamal Igle, Liana Kangas, Taylor Keith, Jeremy Lambert, Jarred Lujan, Ron Marz, William Messner-Loeb, Eric Palicki, Scott Peterson, Juan Ponce, Quade Reed, Regine Sawyer, David Stoll, Lilah Sturges, Salvador Velazquez, Steve Walker, Malissa White, and Raymont Youngblood.

Check out a preview of Dead Beats 2: London Calling:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: A Wave Blue World) Dead Beats 2: London Calling Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: A Wave Blue World) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: A Wave Blue World) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: A Wave Blue World) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: A Wave Blue World) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: A Wave Blue World)

A Wave Blue World is currently raising capital for Dead Beats 2: London Calling on Kickstarter with a $25,000 goal; the first volume raised over $33,000 on the crowdfunding platform back in 2019. This go-around, interested readers can order a digital edition of Dead Beats 2: London Calling for $10; for $25, a print copy will be included, with a variant cover by Erica Sterle that's exclusive to Kickstarter supporters. Both also come with a 'thank you' credit in the anthology.

Dead Beats 2: London Calling is anticipated to go on sale this September and the crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter runs through July 1.