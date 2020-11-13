DC February 2021 solicitations and covers revealed

The full DC February 2021 solicitations for its monthly comic books has been revealed, and the publisher is rolling into the second month of the year with the second half of its Future State initiative, which replaces most of DC's core line with limited series that showcases a glimpse of what the DC Universe could look like in multiple alt-future where its biggest heroes have been replaced with younger successors.

Check out the February 2021 solicitations and covers for the Batman, Justice League, and Superman families here.

Among the new Future State stories and other titles announced, DC has unveiled several bits of news, including the announcement of DC Love is a Battlefield, a Valentine's Day-themed anthology which puts Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy front-and-center on the cover.

Additionally, the publisher has announced a Digital First team-up series titled Truth and Justice, that pairs DC heroes in allied adventures, starting with Vixen teaming up with Impala of the Global Guardians and Dr. Mist of Justice League Dark.

DC has also rescheduled its previously announced Man-Bat title for February, and in other Batman news, has unveiled plans to continue the adventures of the 'Next' Batman, who will debut in DC Future State.

Alongside DC Future State, the publisher also includes its February plans for the continuation of long-anticipated stories like Batman/Catwoman which reaches #3 in February, almost a year after the series was first scheduled.

DC LOVE IS A BATTLEFIELD #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by CAVAN SCOTT, ANDREW WHEELER, CRYSTAL FRASER, and REGINE SAWYER

art by JOSE LUIS, CRYSTAL FRASIER, REGINE SAWYER, and others

cover by KAARE ANDREWS

PRESTIGE FORMAT | ON SALE 2/9/21

$9.99 US | 80 PAGES | FC | DC

BLAM! KRACK! POW! Look out—it's…love?! Falling in love is rough, even for DC's greatest. Watch as Batman and Catwoman, Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor, Mister Miracle and Big Barda, and all the rest of your OTPs fight in vain against the all-powerful forces of romance (and super-villains)! Even Amanda Waller fights the urge to bail on her mystery date. We guarantee that this Valentine's Day, someone's taking a shot to the heart—from Cupid's bow!

GENERATIONS FORGED #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by DAN JURGENS, ANDY SCHMIDT, and ROBERT VENDITTI

art by BRYAN HITCH, MIKE PERKINS, BERNARD CHANG, PAUL PELLETIER, and others

cover by LIAM SHARP

variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

ONE-SHOT | ON SALE 2/23/21

$9.99 US | 80 PAGES | FC | DC

Dispersed through time by the villain Dominus, our ragtag team of generational heroes—featuring 1939 Batman, Kamandi, Superboy, Steel, Starfire, Sinestro, Booster Gold, and Dr. Light—must find a way to restore the timeline…and what they ultimately discover is something far, far greater. You'll have to read it to believe it as time dies…and generations rise!

MAN-BAT #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by DAVE WIELGOSZ

art by SUMIT KUMAR

cover by KYLE HOTZ

variant cover by KEVIN NOWLAN

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 2/2/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 of 5 | FC | DC

For years Kirk Langstrom has struggled with his monstrous alter ego, Man-Bat, and the serum that transformed him. But he's finally hit rock bottom following a devastating setback, and he's going to take his anger out on every single citizen of Gotham City. Will the combined might of Batman and the GCPD be enough to stop Langstrom once and for all? Or will this just be the start of Man-Bat's devastation?

TRUTH & JUSTICE #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by GEOFFREY THORNE

art by CHRISCROSS and JORDI TARRAGONA

cover by CHRISCROSS

variant cover by ARTIST

ON SALE 2/16/21

DIGITAL FIRST

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

Vixen takes center stage in the debut issue of this new team-up series! Mari McCabe is many things: superhero, model, activist, but can she add godkiller to the list? Vixen teams up with Dr. Mist and Impala of the Global Guardians to face down an ancient deity that's taken over the body of a scientist investigating powerful magical artifacts. Vixen will need to dig deep and use all the abilities in the animal kingdom to face down this powerful primeval threat!

WONDER WOMAN EARTH ONE VOL. 3 HC

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by GRANT MORRISON

art and cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

ON SALE 3/9/21

$29.99 US | 136 PAGES | FC | DC

HARDCOVER

ISBN: 978-1-77950-207-0

The epic conclusion to the New York Times bestselling original graphic novel series from the critically acclaimed superstar duo of writer Grant Morrison and artist Yanick Paquette is here!

Diana, now queen of the Amazons, must assemble the disparate Amazonian tribes for the first time in a millennium. Maxwell Lord's assault on Paradise Island with his destructive A.R.E.S. armor is on the horizon, and in order to weather the war that is coming, Wonder Woman will need the full might of her sisters by her side! Can Diana finally bring her message of peace to Man's World, or will Max Lord's war burn the world and the Amazons to ashes?

Continuing the tradition of the critically acclaimed Earth One tales that challenge the status quo of DC's greatest heroes, Wonder Woman: Earth One Vol. 3 is Grant Morrison and Yanick Paquette's final installment of this visionary graphic novel series.

DEAR DC SUPER-VILLAINS TP

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by MICHAEL NORTHROP

art and cover by GUSTAVO DUARTE

ON SALE 4/6/21

$9.99 US | 176 PAGES | 5.5" x 8" | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-977-2

Peek inside the lives of DC's infamous rogues in Dear DC Super-Villains, the sequel to Dear Justice League, in which curious kids write to notorious scoundrels, asking them about life on the dark side.

How did Gorilla Grodd get so smart? Did Harley Quinn ever try a career in comedy? Why does Catwoman always lose to Batman?

Each chapter highlights members of the Legion of Doom in a sympathetic way that is relatable to kids. But look closely and you may notice the baddies are up to something big! Will the Justice League show up in time to stop them? You'll have to write in to the tip line of evil to find out!

METROPOLIS GROVE TP

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by DREW BROCKINGTON

art and cover by DREW BROCKINGTON

ON SALE 5/4/21

$9.99 US | 152 PAGES | 5.5" x 8" | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-053-3

The big city is full of Superman sightings, but here in Metropolis Grove? Every kid in this suburb knows that he's not real...except newcomer Sonia Patel, who convinces her friends Duncan and Alex to believe. When the trio discovers a mysterious cave full of Super-memorabilia, they can't keep it to themselves—and that sets off a school year full of drama, adventure, and more than a few opportunities for a newfound friendship to test its limits.

And when they finally figure out the resident of the cave is Bizarro, things get even more out of control!

Join Drew Brockington, author and illustrator of the IndieBound bestselling graphic novel series CatStronauts and the picture book Hangry, for this thrilling new tale!

WHISTLE: A NEW GOTHAM HERO TP

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by E. LOCKHART

art and cover by MANUEL PREITANO

ON SALE 5/11/21

$16.99 US | 208 PAGES | 6" x 9" | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-4012-9322-2

Sixteen-year-old Willow Zimmerman has something to say. She advocates on the streets for her community, works nights at the local dog shelter, and tries to help all those in need, even the local stray dog she's named Lebowitz. And most importantly, her mother, who has brain cancer.

When she reconnects with estranged family friend E. Nigma, he opens the door to an easier life. Through her new job hosting his private poker nights with Gotham's elites, Willow is able to afford critical medical treatments for her mother. Then one day, Willow and Lebowitz collide with the monstrous Killer Croc and get injured, waking up able to understand each other.

But when Willow discovers that E. Nigma and his friends are actually some of Gotham's most corrupt criminals, she must make a choice: remain loyal to the man who saved her mother's life, or use her new powers to be a voice for her community.

ZATANNA: THE JEWEL OF GRAVESEND TP

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by ALYS ARDEN

art and cover by JACQUELIN DE LEON

ON SALE 4/13/21

$16.99 US | 208 PAGES | 6" x 9" | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-4012-9638-4

Zatanna is not your typical New Yorker. She walks her giant rabbit on a leather leash down the boardwalk, lives in a colossal architectural wonder known as the Golden Elephant, had her first kiss in the Haunted Hell Gate ride—and wouldn't have it any other way.

But the time for having fun in Luna Park comes to an end when a mystic's quest for a powerful jewel unravels everything Zatanna thought she knew about herself and her beloved neighborhood. Mysteries and magic surround her as she reveals the truth about her family's legacy, and confronts the illusion that has been cast over her entire life.

From the bewitching mind behind The Casquette Girls, Alys Arden, and with enchanting artwork by Jacquelin de Leon, comes the story of a girl stuck in the middle of a magical rivalry and forced to choose between love, family, and magic without hurting anyone...or worse.

AMERICAN VAMPIRE 1976 #5

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by SCOTT SNYDER

art and cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

variant cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

ON SALE 2/9/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 5 of 9 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

Skinner, Pearl, Book, and the rest of the team are finally united in their mission to stop the Beast from world domination, but the missing key to their success is protected by a council of preeminent ancestral monsters with an axe to grind. These are the progenitors of some of the world's most iconic folkloric species, and the victims of a broken American promise. Desperate for the council's assistance, Skinner's crew becomes a captive audience to their tale of betrayal—but the chilling insight saps all hope of recruiting their help. With only a few days to spare before terror is unleashed, the team must convince the legends that humanity is worth preserving, and that history may still bend toward redemption.

BATMAN BLACK AND WHITE #3

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: DC) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: DC)

written by BILQUIS EVELY, NICK DRAGOTTA, TIM SEELEY, JOHN RIDLEY, and BENGAL

art by BILQUIS EVELY, NICK DRAGOTTA, KELLEY JONES, OLIVIER COIPEL, and BENGAL

cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

variant cover by SANA TAKEDA

Poison Ivy variant cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

PRESTIGE FORMAT | ON SALE 2/23/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 3 of 6 | FC | DC

The mythology of Batman continues to expand in this issue of Batman Black and White as we explore alternate takes and possible futures for the Caped Crusader from the minds of comics' most innovative and creative thinkers!

• Academy Award-winning writer John Ridley and iconic Thor and Avengers artist Olivier Coipel reteam to dip into the world of Future State and expand the legend of the next Batman and introduce us to his new—well, she's not exactly Robin!

• Bilquis Evely, Eisner Award-nominated artist of The Sandman Universe's The Dreaming and Wonder Woman, writes and draws a tale that takes the myth of Batman to a medieval realm of knights and sorcery. In this vision of Batman, the Dark Knight is a real knight—and he must save a community from a dryad known as Ivy!

• Nick Dragotta, co-creator of East of West, makes his DC writing debut with a tale that looks at a post apocalyptic future where a giant Batman-like robot rampages through what's left of Gotham City.

• Celebrated co-writer of Grayson and writer of Nightwing Tim Seeley returns to his horror roots with one of comics' most legendary Batman and horror artists, Kelley Jones, to show us a Gotham cursed to be forever haunted by Batman!

• Bengal, international comics luminary and co-creator of Death or Glory, returns to DC to tell a story expressing Batman's admiration for his father and how he once protected Gotham City.

BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS HARLEY QUINN #5

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by KATANA COLLINS

story by KATANA COLLINS and SEAN MURPHY

art by MATTEO SCALERA

cover by SEAN MURPHY

variant cover by MATTEO SCALERA

CARD STOCK COVERS

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

ON SALE 2/23/21

$4.99 US | 48 PAGES | 5 of 6 | FC | DC

The Producer's scheme is in motion, and the GTO is on high alert as Gotham's hope of a peaceful new horizon begins to collapse. Rattled and recovering from a close encounter with Starlet, Harley examines whether her complicated past with villainy is a burden or a boon to her new identity. She weighs two final options: break all ties and retire to a quiet life, or embrace the chaos, risk, and responsibility of protecting the people and the place that created her. The choice itself may be fantasy, as a targeted attack on Harley ends in tragedy and drives Bruce to a reckless decision that could extend his prison sentence indefinitely.

BATMAN/CATWOMAN #3

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by TOM KING

art and cover by CLAY MANN

variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

variant cover by TRAVIS CHAREST

ON SALE 2/16/21

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | 3 of 12 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL

CARD STOCK COVERS

It's been The Joker all along, you see.

Selina Kyle knows this. Early in her career as Catwoman, he was there to mess things up for her. Same with later, when she and Batman were finally getting together...for the third time, but still. That time stuck. No thanks to The Joker. Or to Phantasm, who now has her sights set on Catwoman because she thinks that will be her in to get after The Joker herself. And she has to do it before Batman gets to him first.

THE DREAMING: WAKING HOURS #7

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by G. WILLOW WILSON

art by JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

cover by NICK ROBLES

ON SALE 2/2/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

Bleeding out in a hospital bed from a magic wound that will not heal, sorceress Heather After must swing open the gates of reality to find herself a protector…but is she prepared for the deal she'll have to strike once she finds a champion with the dangerous power she needs? And speaking of dangerous power…what happens when Matthew the Raven catches a glimpse of one of the artifacts Heather's been hiding away?

FAR SECTOR #10

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by N.K. JEMISIN

art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

variant cover by YASMINE PUTRI

ON SALE 2/2/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 10 of 12 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

The groundbreaking sci-fi series approaches its thrilling climax!

Since arriving at the City Enduring, Sojourner "Jo" Mullein has confronted an insidious conspiracy of murder and mayhem, but even this most resilient Green Lantern reaches her breaking point when she uncovers an "emotional sweatshop" producing black-market feelings for a world without them. But Jo is only too human…

THE GREEN LANTERN SEASON TWO #11

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by GRANT MORRISON

art and cover by LIAM SHARP

variant cover by PHIL JIMENEZ

ON SALE 2/9/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 11 of 12 | FC | DC

Hal Jordan's future as a Green Lantern is threatened when the Young Guardians' plans to restructure the Corps move into high gear. What's a guy to do but take a vacation? But when Jordan arrives on the swords-and-sorcery world of Athmoora for some R&R, he comes face to face with the biggest threat the universe has ever known—and a coalition of foes determined to bring his career and his story to its apocalyptic end! You cannot miss the game-changing two-part finale of Morrison and Sharp's epic run...

RORSCHACH #5

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: DC)

written by TOM KING

art and cover by JORGE FORNES

variant cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

ON SALE 2/9/21

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | 5 of 12 | FC

CARD STOCK COVERS

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

Rorschach tried to kill the leading contender to unseat President Redford, a governor by the name of Turley who has a lot to say. Turley believes the Redford people were behind the hit, but the detective investigating the case isn't so sure. To prove Turley wrong, he has to figure out how Rorschach and Laura got so close to actually doing the job, and the answer to that might be deep in the Turley campaign itself, including the governor's past with a masked man called the Comedian.

SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU? #108

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by SHOLLY FISCH

art and cover by WALTER CARZON

ON SALE 2/16/21

$2.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Talk of mysterious curses and lost treasure is pretty common out on the moors, but when a terrifying howling begins to haunt the night, Scooby and the gang are called upon to investigate. Finding themselves trapped in Wilson Gottrich III's mansion with his strange guests, the gang will need their combined sleuthing skills to uncover the mystery before it's too late to escape from the Hound of the Moors…

SWEET TOOTH: THE RETURN #4

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

written by JEFF LEMIRE

art and cover by JEFF LEMIRE

ON SALE 2/9/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 4 of 6 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL: DELUXE EDITION HC

written by SCOTT SNYDER

art and cover by GREG CAPULLO

and JONATHAN GLAPION

ON SALE 4/6/21

$29.99 US | 200 PAGES | FC | DC

HARDCOVER | 7.0625" x 10.875"

ISBN: 978-1-77951-794-5

Get ready for the reality-shattering encore—now in a new deluxe edition hardcover! Writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo, the legendary team behind Dark Nights: Metal and Batman: Last Knight on Earth, reunite for one last tour of DC's Dark Multiverse. When the Earth is enveloped by the Dark Multiverse, the Justice League is at the mercy of the Batman Who Laughs—who is reborn as the Darkest Knight! Humanity struggles to survive in a hellish landscape twisted beyond recognition, and Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman are trapped in nightmare worlds within the Dark Multiverse! It all comes down to the Darkest Knight versus Wonder Woman, in the most metal-est DC event of all time—paving the way for the future of the DC Universe! Collects Dark Nights: Death Metal #1-7.

BATGIRL VOL. 8: THE JOKER WAR HC

written by CECIL CASTELLUCCI

art by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ, ANEKE, CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO, EMANUELA LUPACCHINO, and MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

ON SALE 3/9/21

$24.99 US | 168 | FC | DC

HARDCOVER

ISBN: 978-1-77950-582-8

"The Joker War" targets Barbara, as an era of Batgirl comes to a close! Why is Barbara in the hospital, and what is James Gordon Jr. doing here? After an encounter with The Joker leaves Barbara temporarily disabled, Babs is determined to find the technology she needs, but her journey's cut short when a redhead-serial killer is on the loose! Will James Jr. prove to be the changed person he claims to be? Plus, Ryan Wilder, The CW's new Batwoman, makes her comic book debut! Collects Batgirl #45-50.

BATMAN: DETECTIVE COMICS VOL. 5: THE JOKER WAR HC

written by PETER J. TOMASI, JAMES TYNION IV, and MARIKO TAMAKI

art by BRAD WALKER, KENNETH ROCAFORT, EDUARDO RISSO, CHRIS BURNHAM, MARCIO TAKARA, EDDY BARROWS, DAN MORA, and others

cover by BRAD WALKER and ANDREW HENNESSY

ON SALE 3/23/21

$29.99 US | 256 PAGES | FC | DC

HARDCOVER

ISBN: 978-1-77950-922-2

While Batman attempts to recover from the devastating loss of Alfred, Two-Face returns—but as The Joker begins his ultimate attack on Gotham, can Batman cure Harvey Dent once and for all? "The Joker War" finds Batman's nemesis launching an attack on Wayne Enterprises, using Bruce Wayne's own technology! Batwoman joins the fight, but the threats keep escalating, as Joker toxin has been pumped into Gotham's tunnels—which lures out Killer Croc! This collection also includes the Batman: Pennyworth R.I.P. one-shot, featuring an ensemble of all-star creators paying tribute to Alfred, with each story told from the perspective of a different member of the Bat-Family. Collects Detective Comics #1020-1026, a story from Detective Comics #1027, Batman: Pennyworth R.I.P., and Detective Comics Annual #3.

NIGHTWING: THE JOKER WAR HC

written by DAN JURGENS

art by RYAN BENJAMIN, RONAN CLIQUET, TRAVIS MOORE, and INAKI MIRANDA

cover by MIKE PERKINS

ON SALE 3/2/21

$29.99 US | 248 PAGES | FC | DC

HARDCOVER

ISBN: 978-1-77951-569-9

"The Joker War" hits Nightwing, and Dick Grayson is back! But reclaiming his memories won't be easy, as Ric falls under the control of The Joker's new henchperson, Punchline, and must battle the people he once loved most: Batgirl, the Robins, and...himself. And when KGBeast discovers Nightwing is still alive, his street credibility is on the line if he doesn't go to finish the job he started when he tried to kill Nightwing...and missed! Nightwing better watch his back if he wants to be back for good. Collects Nightwing #70-77 and Nightwing Annual #3.

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN: GODS AND MORTALS HC

written by GEORGE PÉREZ, GREG POTTER, LEN WEIN, and others

art by GEORGE PÉREZ and others

cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

ON SALE 7/20/21

$125.00 US | 376 PAGES | FC | DC

HARDCOVER | 8.25" x 12.5"

ISBN: 978-1-77951-155-3

Experience George Pérez's Wonder Woman like you've never seen her before, in this Absolute edition of the celebrated creator's reinvention of the Amazon Princess! For the first time ever, these treasured tales from the 1980s are receiving the Absolute treatment with larger pages to showcase Pérez's magnificent artwork. In these stories, Diana's first assignment takes her to Man's World to teach humanity the ways of the goddess Gaea—no matter who objects! Collects Wonder Woman #1-14, plus tons of behind-the-scenes extras!

BATMAN & THE OUTSIDERS VOL. 3: THE DEMON'S FIRE TP

written by BRYAN HILL

art by DEXTER SOY, GLEB MELNIKOV, and MARCIO TAKARA

cover by TYLER KIRKHAM

ON SALE 3/2/21

$14.99 US | 128 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-696-2

Ra's al Ghul has had everything taken away from him. His League of Assassins, his power...even his family. All he has left is his mission to bend the world to his will and save it from itself. He's more dangerous than ever, and it'll take the combined full might of the Outsiders team to take him down! Did Batman choose the wrong allies to assemble to fight Ra's? Or did those allies make a mistake in believing in Batman? It's the concluding volume of the critically acclaimed series! Collects Batman and the Outsiders #13-17.

BATMAN: ARKHAM: TALIA AL GHUL TP

written by DENNIS O'NEIL, GRANT MORRISON, MIKE W. BARR, GREG RUCKA, JUDD WINICK, TOM KING, and others

art by NEAL ADAMS, ANDY KUBERT, JERRY BINGHAM, KLAUS JANSON, CHRIS BURNHAM, JOËLLE JONES, and others

cover by CLIFF CHIANG

ON SALE 3/23/21

$29.99 US | 320 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-915-4

Delve into one of the most compelling characters in the Batman mythos in this collection starring Talia al Ghul—daughter of the Demon. Intelligent, calculating, and composed, this brilliant strategist and master martial artist has proven to be one of the very few adversaries capable of going head-to-head with Batman on every level. As Ra's al Ghul's daughter, she is an elite and lethal warrior of the League of Assassins. Yet as this collection shows, she enlists in both villain and hero affiliations, making her a complex antihero in her own right. Collects Batman #232 and #656, Detective Comics #411, Batman: Son of the Demon #1, Batman: Death and the Maidens #9, President Luthor Secret Files #1, Batman Villains Secret Files 2005 #1, Red Hood: The Lost Days #1, Batman and Robin #12, Batman Incorporated #2-13, and Batman (2016) #34-35.

BATMAN BEYOND VOL. 8: THE ERADICATION AGENDA TP

written by DAN JURGENS

art by SEAN CHEN, SEAN PARSON, PAUL PELLETIER, and NORM RAPMUND

cover by DAN MORA

ON SALE 3/16/21

$16.99 US | 184 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-573-6

In the final volume of Batman Beyond, Batman and Batman Beyond meet at least, with Booster Gold caught in the middle! But first, Terry McGinnis forges an uneasy alliance with Damian Wayne in order to stop Mr. Zero and his radical faction from turning Gotham City into an ice-covered hellscape. To set things right, Batman, Damian, and Batwoman Beyond must declare war on the League of Assassins! And one more thing: Inque returns, posing as Batman and wreaking havoc in Gotham City! Collects Batman Beyond #43-50.

BATMAN: A DEATH IN THE FAMILY: THE DELUXE EDITION HC

written by JIM STARLIN and MARV WOLFMAN

art by JIM APARO, GEORGE PÉREZ, and others

cover by JIM APARO

ON SALE 4/13/21

$49.99 US | 280 PAGES | FC | DC

HARDCOVER | 7.0625" x 10.875"

ISBN: 978-1-77951-917-8

The game-changing Batman epic returns in a new deluxe edition hardcover! As the second person to assume the role of Batman's sidekick, Jason Todd had a completely different personality than the original Robin. Rash and prone to ignore Batman's instructions, Jason was always quick to act without regard to consequences. This story put Jason's fate in the readers' hands—who voted whether or not Robin should live or die at the hands of The Joker. This tale of loss, guilt, and brutality stands as one of the most defining pieces of the Dark Knight's mythology. Collects Batman #426-429 and #440-442, The New Teen Titans #60-61, plus several never-before-published pages that show what would have happened if Jason Todd had lived!

THE BATMAN'S GRAVE: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION HC

written by WARREN ELLIS

art by BRYAN HITCH and KEVIN NOWLAN

cover by BRYAN HITCH

ON SALE 3/30/21

$39.99 US | 296 PAGES | FC | DC

HARDCOVER

ISBN: 978-1-77950-657-3

The World's Greatest Detective must try to inhabit the mind of a murder victim to solve a case—without filling the empty grave next to those of his parents. Can Batman imagine the life of a corpse with a half-eaten face, without dying himself? A man was murdered, and the Batman knows how it happened. All he has to do now is survive his own deduction. Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch, the creative partnership behind The Authority, reunite in this tale about life, death, and the questions most are too afraid to ask. Collects The Batman's Grave #1-12.

BATMAN/SUPERMAN VOL. 2: WORLD'S DEADLIEST HC

written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

art by NICK DERINGTON, CLAYTON HENRY, GLEB MELNIKOV, DALE EAGLESHAM, ANDREI BRESSAN, and MAX RAYNOR

cover by NICK DERINGTON

ON SALE 4/27/21

$29.99 US | 272 PAGES | FC | DC

HARDCOVER

ISBN: 978-1-77951-568-2

Batman and Superman are the greatest heroes the world has ever known—and you can't accomplish that without making some terrifying enemies. General Zod is on a mission to resurrect the bottle city of Kandor, and he's ready to obliterate anyone in his path—leading Ra's al Ghul to attempt to save his Lazarus Pits from Kryptonian chaos, with Batman and Superman caught in the middle! Plus, the Atomic Skull's untimely death leads to a deadly mystery of grisly experiments, and Batwoman and Steel face robotic rogues! Collects Batman/Superman #7-15 and Batman/Superman Annual #1.

BLACK CANARY: BIRD OF PREY TP

written by ROBERT KANIGHER,

GARDNER FOX, and DENNIS O'NEIL

art by CARMINE INFANTINO, ALEX TOTH, MURPHY ANDERSON, and others

cover by CARMINE INFANTINO

ON SALE 3/9/21

$29.99 US | 294 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-908-6

She's appeared on TV and in movies—and now Black Canary stars in this title collecting the best of her classic adventures from the Golden Age to the Bronze Age! These tales guest-star Johnny Thunder, Starman, and more! Collects stories from Adventure Comics #399 and #418-419, The Brave and the Bold #61-62, Flash Comics #86-88 and #90-104, DC Special #3, and Comic Cavalcade #25.

DCEASED TP

written by TOM TAYLOR

art by TREVOR HAIRSINE, JAMES HARREN, STEFANO GAUDIANO, LAURA BRAGA, DARICK ROBERTSON, RICHARD FRIEND, and NEIL EDWARDS

cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

ON SALE 3/23/21

$19.99 US | 232 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77951-565-1

The horror hit that launched a franchise is now in softcover! What happens to the World's Finest if the world ends? With death spreading across the planet, who will live and who will turn in this apocalyptic tale of heroism, sacrifice, and annihilation? Fighting time, each other, and all of humanity, Earth's greatest heroes must rally together for what may very well be their last chance to save the world from the most terrible plague humanity has ever seen. The Anti-Life Equation has been released and is ravaging the world at the viral speed of social media. Once exposed, victims lose their minds, violently attacking all around them. The heroes of Earth are fighting a losing battle to save the world...and themselves! Collects DCeased #1-6 and DCeased: A Good Day to Die #1.

THE FINAL NIGHT TP

written by KARL KESEL and RON MARZ

art by STUART IMMONEN, MIKE McKONE, DARRYL BANKS, and others

cover by STUART IMMONEN and JOSE MARZAN JR.

ON SALE 3/9/21

$16.99 US | 176 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77901-912-3

Darkness envelops the DC Universe, as the aptly named alien known as the Sun-Eater plunges the Earth into permanent night—and along with it, freezing temperatures and ecological disaster. Can DC's greatest heroes and scientists save the day? And what does this mean for Superman, whose powers are derived from Earth's sun? With hope all but lost, can Hal Jordan save a planet he previously turned his back on? And if so, at what cost? Collects The Final Night #1-4, Parallax: Emerald Night #1, Green Lantern #81, and The Final Night Preview #1.

FLASHPOINT: THE 10TH ANNIVERSARY OMNIBUS HC

written by GEOFF JOHNS, SCOTT SNYDER, JEFF LEMIRE, JAMES ROBINSON, BRIAN AZZARELLO, DAN JURGENS, PETER MILLIGAN, JIMMY PALMIOTTI, ADAM GLASS, DAN ABNETT, and others

art by ANDY KUBERT, FRANCIS MANAPUL, DAN JURGENS, EDUARDO RISSO, MIKEL JANíN, BEN OLIVER, SCOTT KOLINS, RAGS MORALES, and others

cover by ANDY KUBERT and SANDRA HOPE

ON SALE 4/20/21

$150.00 US | 1,504 PAGES | FC | DC

HARDCOVER | 7.0625" x 10.875"

ISBN: 978-1-77950-977-2

The event that reshaped the DC Universe, now collected in its entirety in one massive omnibus edition!

Barry Allen works for the Central City Police Department, where he's solved numerous criminal cases. As the Flash, he protects the innocent and battles evil. He is the Fastest Man Alive! Or he was...

Barry Allen wakes up to a world that is not his own. A place where his mother was never killed...and the Flash never existed. This altered universe is on the brink of a cataclysmic war. No human has ever wielded the Green Lantern's light, and no one has ever heard of Superman. Batman has as much blood on his hands as his enemies do, and America's last hope is Cyborg. Powerless and alone, Barry Allen desperately tries to hold on to his memories of the reality that once was. If there is any hope of setting things right, he must convince this world's strange, dangerous heroes to help him fix what was broken.

This omnibus collects Flashpoint #1-5, Booster Gold #44-47, The Flash #9-12, Flashpoint: Reverse-Flash #1, Flashpoint: Abin Sur the Green Lantern #1-3, Flashpoint: Emperor Aquaman #1-3, Flashpoint: Batman Knight of Vengeance #1-3, Flashpoint: Citizen Cold #1-3, Flashpoint: The World of Flashpoint #1-3, Flashpoint: Deadman and the Flying Graysons #1-3, Flashpoint: Deathstroke and the Curse of the Ravager #1-3, Flashpoint: Lois Lane and the Resistance #1-3, Flashpoint: The Outsider #1-3, Flashpoint: Secret Seven #1-3, Flashpoint: The Canterbury Cricket #1, Flashpoint: Wonder Woman and the Furies #1-3, Flashpoint: Kid Flash Lost #1-3, Flashpoint: Project Superman #1-3, Flashpoint: Frankenstein and the Creatures of the Unknown #1-3, Flashpoint: Green Arrow Industries #1, Flashpoint: Grodd of War #1, Flashpoint: Hal Jordan #1-3, and Flashpoint: The Legion of Doom #1-3.

JLA: THE TOWER OF BABEL THE DELUXE EDITION HC

written by MARK WAID

art by HOWARD PORTER and others

cover by HOWARD PORTER

ON SALE 4/27/21

$34.99 US | 264 PAGES | FC | DC

HARDCOVER | 7.0625" x 10.875"

ISBN: 978-1-77950-951-2

Batman is the ultimate strategist, using his intelligence and resources to secure his place among his super-powered allies in the Justice League, not just as a member, but as one of the team's leaders. But what happens when that intelligence is used against him? Ra's al Ghul takes out the JLA, one member at a time‚ using plans devised by Batman himself, with his own methods to subdue his teammates if they ever got out of control. Can the Justice League recover in time to stop Ra's?

This collection of JLA adventures also includes a spacefaring mission guest-starring Adam Strange, as well as the Justice League investigating mysterious destruction in Gotham City! This volume collects JLA #18-21, #32-33, and #43-46, and two stories from JLA Secret Files #3.

JOHN CONSTANTINE, HELLBLAZER: RISE AND FALL HC

written by TOM TAYLOR

art and cover by DARICK ROBERTSON

ON SALE 04/27/20

$29.99 US | 152 PAGES | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

HARDCOVER | 8.25" x 10.875"

ISBN: 978-1-77950-466-1

When a nation is steeped in terror and the irredeemable one percent are dropping like flies…will John Constantine lift a finger? If so, which finger?

DCeased writer Tom Taylor teams with Darick Robertson, artist of Transmetropolitan and The Boys, for an all-new John Constantine story! A billionaire falls out of the sky and is gruesomely skewered on a church spire. Bizarrely, angel wings are attached to his back. More follow until, hallelujah, it's raining businessmen. Detective Aisha Bukhari is stumped until she's visited by her childhood friend, occult investigator John Constantine. John discovers a link between the falling elite and a shocking moment in his and Aisha's misspent youth. How do these killings tie to the first death on John's hands? How does this involve heaven and hell? Even if this is kind of John's fault, will Constantine be happy to let a few more rich bastards fall from the sky, like a vindictive Robin Hood? Collects the acclaimed three-issue miniseries.

JOHN CONSTANTINE, HELLBLAZER VOL. 2: THE BEST VERSION OF YOU TP

written by SIMON SPURRIER

art by AARON CAMPBELL and MATíAS BERGARA

cover by JOHN PAUL LEON

ON SALE 03/30/21

$16.99 US | 168 PAGES | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-953-6

One of DC's and the Sandman Universe's most iconic characters is back for more dark and twisted antics in volume two of one of the most critically acclaimed series of the year! Will Constantine protect a group of British fishermen from an ancient merwoman? Or stop a disgraced royal from unleashing a bloodthirsty horror? It all leads to John Constantine facing his final reckoning with the older version of himself who's been seeding magical chaos all around England. Can the evil in John's heart ever be contained? Or will it destroy the one life he would give anything not to corrupt? Collects John Constantine: Hellblazer #7-12.

JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY VOL. 4: LAST STAND TP

written by DAN ABNETT

art by CLIFF RICHARDS and WILL CONRAD

cover by SKAN

ON SALE 3/30/21

$16.99 US | 176 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-916-1

It's the team's final stand against Darkseid! Lost beyond the edge of the universe, the misfit team of Justice League Odyssey crosses paths with Epoch. The Lord of Time has a great plan to solve everything, but it might be the single most dangerous thing anyone has ever done—putting him at odds with Darkseid, with reality at stake. Green Lantern Jessica Cruz and her team have one chance to avert catastrophe, but they'll have to steal Epoch's time technology to do it…and risk unraveling the entire history of the DC Universe! Collects Justice League Odyssey #19-25.

RED HOOD: OUTLAW VOL. 4: UNSPOKEN TRUTHS TP

written by SCOTT LOBDELL

art by PAOLO PANTALENA, CHRISCROSS, BRETT BOOTH, and others

cover by PHILIP TAN

ON SALE 03/9/21

$19.99 US | 224 PAGES | FC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-593-4

It's the end of the Outlaw era! Magic and metahumans are everywhere, but good and evil are easy to spot—right? Red Hood and the Outlaws are about to discover that the line between moral and immoral is very thin indeed. Red Hood, Artemis, and Bizarro have battled many threats together...but they've never faced a veritable army of the damned! Which is what is happening during the protests on the streets of Qurac as the Untitled prepare to strike at the heart of humanity! It's a battle that will take the Outlaws literally to hell—but will they be able to find their way back? Collects Red Hood: Outlaw #43-50.

REVOLVER TP

written by MATT KINDT

art and cover by MATT KINDT

ON SALE 3/16/21

$19.99 US | 192 PAGES | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-994-9

The acclaimed graphic novel by Matt Kindt is back in print! Stuck in a dead-end job with a boss he can't stand and a materialistic girlfriend, Sam rises from a late night of bar-hopping to discover his whole world has changed. Literally. An avian flu outbreak has killed millions, the nation's infrastructure has crashed, and a dirty bomb has destroyed Seattle. Forced to go on the run, Sam awakes to a normal world the next day—and to chaos again the day after that. A single constant between the two worlds will undo all the damage if he can find it—but that seems near-impossible. In one world, anything goes. In the other, he's out of danger and sleepwalking through life. So Sam's got an even bigger problem: Which one to choose?

SHERIFF OF BABYLON TP

written by TOM KING

art by MITCH GERADS

cover by JOHN PAUL LEON

ON SALE 3/16/21

$29.99 US | 304 PAGES | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-913-0

Baghdad, 2003. In an effort to establish some semblance of order in the war-torn city, Florida cop-turned-military-consultant Chris Henry has been assigned to train cadets in law enforcement. But good intentions are not immune to the chaos found in the post-9/11 Middle East. When one of Henry's trainees is found dead, he's forced to ally himself with Nassir, the last policeman in Baghdad, to unravel a bloody mystery. While Henry and Nassir search for answers, forces in the shadows are pulling strings that these men don't even know they're tied to. Collects the 12-issue miniseries from the award-winning Mister Miracle and Strange Adventures team, now in one softcover volume.

SUPERMAN ADVENTURES: LEX LUTHOR, MAN OF METROPOLIS TP

written by MARK MILLAR, DEAN MOTTER, EVAN DORKIN, and SARAH DYER

art by ALUIR AMANCIO and others

cover by RICK BURCHETT and TERRY AUSTIN

ON SALE 3/2/21 US

$9.99 US | 136 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK | 5.5" x 8"

ISBN: 978-1-77950-812-6

As long as Superman has flown over the skies of Metropolis, one man has always sought to take the brave hero down: Lex Luthor! But why does Lex hate Superman so much? See just how devious Superman's greatest foe is as experiments with Kryptonite run amok. And Lex isn't just Superman's enemy here on Earth—their rivalry will take them to Apokolips and back, as seen in this collection of stories set in the world of the Superman: The Animated Series! Collects Superman Adventures #27, #54-55, and #65-66.

SUPERMAN VOL. 3: THE TRUTH REVEALED TP

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS , MATT FRACTION, JODY HOUSER, and GREG RUCKA

art by IVAN REIS, JOE PRADO, BRYAN HITCH, KEVIN MAGUIRE, STEVE LIEBER, MIKE PERKINS, and others

cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO

ON SALE 3/9/21

$17.99 US | 192 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-571-2

Now in softcover—his truth is revealed! After decades of leading a double life, the Man of Steel makes the monumental decision to reveal his identity to the world—leading to major repercussions in Metropolis and beyond. In a story that made international headlines, find out how the world reacted to discovering Superman and Clark Kent are one and the same. Plus, the Super Sons are reunited as Jonathan and Damian team for a new adventure—right before Jonathan has to decide if he'll travel a thousand years into the future and join the Legion of Super-Heroes. Collects Superman #16-19, Superman: Heroes #1, and Superman: Villains #1.

SUPERMAN VS. SHAZAM TP

written by JERRY ORDWAY, MARK WAID, JUDD WINICK, GERRY CONWAY, ROY THOMAS, and PAUL KUPPERBERG

art by JERRY ORDWAY, ALEX ROSS, IAN CHURCHILL, RICH BUCKLER, GIL KANE, and others

cover by ANDY KUBERT

ON SALE 3/16/21

$24.99 US | 256 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-909-3

Two of DC's greatest heroes collide in this era-spanning, action-packed collection! The Man of Steel and the World's Mightiest Mortal are two of the strongest men imaginable, but what happens when they find themselves facing each other? And when Billy Batson is trapped and the powers of Shazam stolen, will the Man of Steel be able to save him? Collects Superman #216, The Power of Shazam! #46, Kingdom Come #4, DC Comics Presents #33, #34, and #49,

DC Comics Presents Annual #3, and All-New Collectors' Edition #C-58.

WHO'S WHO OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

written and illustrated by VARIOUS

cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

ON SALE 4/13/21

$150.00 US | 1,320 PAGES | FC | DC

HARDCOVER

ISBN: 978-1-77950-599-6

The series fans demanded is collected at last! Who's Who began in 1984 and ran through the 1990s, cataloguing every character, good or evil, in the DC Universe, from Abel to Zyklon and beyond—with copious detail on powers, origins, and other key facets of each character. Illustrated by a wide range of top artists from the Golden Age of comics through the 1980s indie comics scene, Who's Who was a feast for the eyes and the ultimate guide to the denizens of the DC Universe. Collects Who's Who: The Definitive Directory of the DC Universe #1-26 (1985), Who's Who Update '87 #1-5 (1987), Who's Who Update '88 #1-4 (1988), plus material from these 1989 annuals: Action Comics Annual #2, Batman Annual #13, Blackhawk Annual #1, Detective Comics Annual #2, Doctor Fate Annual #1, Green Arrow Annual #2, Justice League Annual #3, Secret Origins Annual #3, Swamp Thing Annual #5, The Flash Annual #3, The New Titans Annual #5, The Question Annual #2, and Wonder Woman Annual #2.



