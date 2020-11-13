Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy lead a Valentine's Day-themed DC anthology coming this February

In advance of Valentine's Day, DC is prepping a love-themed anthology titled DC Love is a Battlefield - announced as part of their DC February 2021 solicitations. A Valentine's anthology has become a bit of a theme at DC, with one releasing each year for the past few years.

"Blam! Krack! Pow! Look out—it's…love?! Falling in love is rough, even for DC's greatest. Watch as Batman and Catwoman, Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor, Mister Miracle and Big Barda, and all the rest of your OTPs fight in vain against the all-powerful forces of romance (and super-villains)!" reads DC's solicitation of the anthology. "Even Amanda Waller fights the urge to bail on her mystery date. We guarantee that this Valentine's Day, someone's taking a shot to the heart—from Cupid's bow!"

For fans of the Batman/Catwoman couple, this will be a cherry on top of the Batman/Catwoman series that'll begin in December.

(Image credit: DC)

And although not mentioned in the solicit, we're hoping for a resumption of the Harley Quinn/Poison Ivy romance given they're featured on the anthology's cover by Kaare Andrews.

DC Love is a Battlefield #1 will have stories by Cavan Scott, Jose Luis, Andrew Wheeler, Crystal Fraser, Regine Sawyer, and others to be announced later.

The 80-page DC Love is a Battlefield #1 goes on sale February 9 - just in time to buy and sip it into your Valentine's gift for the people you love. Check here for DC's other February 2021 solicitations.

(And yes, it appears DC has a few Pat Benatar fans among its ranks; just six months ago, they released a Wonder Woman collection also titled Love is a Battlefield.)

Superhero comic books aren't just about punching, but about love. Check out our list of the most iconic super couples.