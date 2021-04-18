Days Gone writer says we shouldn't "complain if a game doesn't get a sequel" if we didn't pay full price for it

Days Gone writer and creative director, John Garvin, says players shouldn't "complain if a game doesn't get a sequel if it wasn't supported at launch".

In a frank discussion, Garvin admitted that while his views "might piss some people off", if players love a game, we should "buy it at f*cking full price" instead of in sales or via subscription services like PS Plus.

"I do have an opinion on something that your audience may find of interest, and it might piss some of them off," Garvin said in an interview on David Jaffe's YouTube channel (thanks, VGC ). "If you love a game, buy it at f*cking full price. I can't tell you how many times I've seen gamers say 'yeah, I got that on sale, I got it through PS Plus, whatever'.

"Don't complain if a game doesn't get a sequel if it wasn't supported at launch," Garvin added. "It's like, God of War got whatever number millions of sales at launch and, you know, Days Gone didn't. Just speaking for me personally as a developer - I don't work for Sony - I don't know what the numbers are.

"So I think the uptick in engagement with the game is not as important as, did you buy the game at full price?" he concluded. "Because if you did, then that's supporting the developers directly."

Days Gone arrives on PC next month on May 18 , with a number of new, platform-specific features.

The new release date for the PC port of Bend Studio's epic zombie game was revealed last week in a trailer which offered a look at a bunch of brand new features for the PC version of Days Gone, as well as the new release date.

"Days Gone’s world is very much greater than the sum of its parts," Leon said in the GamesRadar+ Days Gone review. "It’s haphazard nature wouldn’t have survived on a smaller scale, but this is a substantial thing. The story can be spotty, and the gameplay glitchy, but over tens of hours it evens out.

"This may not hit the heights of recent Sony efforts like God of War or Spider-Man , but it suffers more from that expectation than it does its own rough edges."