How to unlock the Days Gone secret ending and see one hell of a twist

There is a lot to do in Days Gone, but even after you’ve ticked off all the missions and seen the credits roll it’s not over. There’s a secret ending in the game that… well, it goes places. Obviously, there’s going to be massive spoilers here so stop looking now if you want to keep the surprise and find out for yourself.

Last chance.

Days Gone review | Days Gone tips | Days Gone map | Days Gone IPCA Tech | Days Gone Horde locations | How to take down a Horde in Days Gone | Days Gone skins | Days Gone secret ending | Days Gone NERO Injector locations | Days Gone Ambush Camp locations | How to store weapons in Days Gone | Days Gone sound bug

Okay, after you’ve seen off the crazy militia, fought the final battle and watched the credits roll you’ll be put back in the world to roam around finishing up loose ends. To trigger the secret ending you’ll just have to keep busy for a little while until the NERO scientist O’Brian messages you to meet up (fast travelling and completing side missions might speed things up here). After he calls, you'll start a mission called ‘There’s Nothing You Can Do’ which begins at the Old Pioneer Cemetery. Head over there, talk to O’Brian and prepare for the mother of all bombshells...

Once that’s all played out you’ll unlock the crafting recipe for a secret weapon that uses all that Days Gone IPCA tech you've been collecting, and a Finding NERO custom Days Gone custom skin for your bike. You’ll also see a percentage completion but don’t sweat it if doesn’t hit 100% because it’s tied into other activities you’ve completed in the world.