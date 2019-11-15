Days Gone rides to victory as The Golden Joystick's PlayStation Game of the Year for 2019

Congratulations are in order for SIE Bend Studio, who tonight got to take home the PlayStation Game of the Year trophy for Days Gone at The Golden Joystick Awards 2019.

The PS4 exclusive, which released in April earlier this year, represented Bend's first new IP since its beloved Syphon Filter series, and the resulting odyssey through post-apocalyptic Oregon as outlaw-turned-drifter Deacon St. John made for one of the most absorbing experiences of 2019.

"It's amazing," studio director Chris Reese said after picking up the award for Best Storytelling earlier in the show. "This is such an incredible honor to have the players and the fans embrace what the game is, and the story of Deacon, and to be able to get this out, it's been amazing."

Days Gone was up against some tough competition in this year's pool of PlayStation nominees, but millions of people participated in The Golden Joysticks Awards online voting, and together ultimately decided that Sony Bend's open-world adventure should be the title that comes out on top. Here's the full list of The Golden Joystick's nominees for 2019's PlayStation Game of the Year, with Days Gone at the top but otherwise listed in no particular order:

Days Gone - SIE Bend Studio

Blood & Truth - SIE London Studio

Concrete Genie - Pixelopus

Déraciné - FromSoftware

Dreams - Media Molecule

Erica - Flavourworks

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers - Square Enix

Judgement - SEGA

MediEvil - Sony Interactive Entertainment

Tetris Effect - Enhance Games

2019 has been an important 12 months for PlayStation representing the final full year of the PS4's life cycle before its next-gen successor, PlayStation 5, enters the scene with its confirmed Holiday 2020 release date. SIE Bend, meanwhile, has yet to confirm what it's working on next following the critical and commercial success of Days Gone, but - for now - we're sure the studio is keen to sit back and enjoy this well deserved victory lap.