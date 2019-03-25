Dark Souls 2 Boss guide (updated with Crown of the Ivory King)

The Dark Souls series is well know (and often feared) for its brutal boss fights, and Dark Souls 2 certainly doesn't shirk away from this reputation. Some Dark Souls 2 bosses are giants, others are smol, while more still will team up to outnumber you - and if you don't get your priorities and tactics just right, you'll get remorselessly destroyed in the blink of an eye. That's why we're here to help you, as we've already taken down every single Dark Souls 2 boss (including all of the DLC), to bring you combat strategies and video walkthroughs to help you beat every boss and keep your souls together.
Main Game:
- The Last Giant
- Dragonrider
- The Rotten
- Flexile Sentry
- Ruin Sentinels
- Old Dragonslayer
- Royal Rat Vanguard
- Skeleton Lords
- The Pursuer
- Belfry Gargoyles
- Executioner's Chariot
- The Lost Sinner
- Prowling Magus and the Congregation
- Scorpioness Najka
- The Duke's Dear Freja
- Covetous Demon
- Dragonriders
- Looking Glass Knight
- Mytha the Baneful Queen
- Smelter Demon
- Old Iron King
- Demon of Song
- Giant Lord
- Guardian Dragon
- Velstadt, the Royal Aegis
- Throne Watcher and Throne Defender
- Nashandra (FINAL BOSS)
Crown of the Sunken King:
- Elana, the Squalid Queen
- Sinh, the Slumbering Dragon
- Afflicted Graverobber, Ancient Soldier Varg, and Cerah the Old Explorer