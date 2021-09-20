Daniel Craig bids farewell to James Bond in emotional new video

Daniel Craig bid an emotional farewell to 007 on the set of No Time to Die in a new clip released from the Apple TV Plus documentary Being James Bond. The upcoming movie will be his final outing as Bond after a 15-year run in the role, beginning with 2006's Casino Royale .

"A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me. I know there's a lot of things said about what I think about these films and all of those... whatever," Craig said in the clip. "But I've loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one, because I've got up every morning and I've had the chance to work with you guys. That has been one of the greatest honors of my life."

Daniel Craig’s farewell speech after wrapping No Time To Die, his last 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓 James Bond film. 🍸 @007 pic.twitter.com/xCqab3JK3zSeptember 17, 2021 See more

Craig's final outing as 007 sees everyone's favorite secret agent out of active service and enjoying some time out in Jamaica. However, his peace and quiet doesn't last for long thanks to the CIA needing Bond's help to rescue a kidnapped scientist. And, of course, there's new villain Safin, played by Rami Malek.

Alongside Craig and Malek, the movie also stars Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Christoph Waltz, Ana de Armas, Jeffrey Wright, and Ralph Fiennes. It was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who's known for his work on True Detective and Beasts of No Nation.