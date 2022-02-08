Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer adds The Amazing Spider-Man actor Dane DeHaan to its cast

Dane DeHaan has joined the cast of Christopher Nolan's historical drama Oppenheimer.

The film chronicles the tumultuous life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb. The screenplay, written by Nolan, is an adaptation of the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, winner of the 2006 Pulitzer Prize for Autobiography. Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy will take on the titular role alongside Emily Blunt as the scientist’s wife, Florence Pugh as psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, Robert Downey Jr. as former U.S. Secretary Lewis Strauss, and Ben Safdie as theoretical physicist Ben Teller. Matt Damon, Rami Malek, and Josh Harnett have also joined the cast.

Nolan has enlisted frequent collaborators Hoye Van Hoytema as director of photography and Jennifer Lame as editor. Venom and Creed composer Ludwig Goransson will produce the score.

DeHaan is perhaps best known for his role as Harry Osborn/The Green Goblin opposite Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The versatile actor played famous outlaw Billy the Kid in Vincent D’Onofrio’s 2019 western drama, a tortured WallStreet broker in A Cure For Wellness, and Beat poet Lucien Carr opposite Daniel Radcliffe’s Allen Ginsberg in Kill Your Darlings. DeHaan will play the son of convicted murderer Michael Peterson in HBO Max’s The Staircase, based on the documentary of the same name.

Oppenheimer is set for a 2023 release date. The name of DeHaan’s character has yet to be announced. For more, check out our list of upcoming movies.