Cyberpunk hack-and-slasher Ghostrunner gets an October release date

Ghostrunner, a first-person cyberpunk hack-and-slasher, just dropped a new trailer during PAX 2020 confirming an October 27 release date. Check it out above.

You can see from the trailer that Ghostrunner will be full of lightning-fast, sword-based combat involving wall-scaling, giant jumps, and some sick drop-down kills, all set in a grim, cyberpunk world splashed with neon. In Ghostrunner, you'll need to climb Dharma Tower, the last shelter left in the world after an apocalyptic event takes place, and work your way from the bottom to the top in order to take out its draconian ruler, The Keymaster. It's giving me big 2012 Dredd vibes.

Ghostrunner showed off new levels, abilities, and enemies in this June's Future Games Show , giving us a sneak peek at the Cyberspace level and some robot enemies you'll need to slash in half as you work your way through the tower - it's a one-hit, one-kill situation, so expect the combat to move faster than you can say "cyberpunk". As we previously reported , Ghostrunner developer, the Poland-based One More Level, is targeting hardcore players and as such, doesn't consider Cyberpunk 2077 to be its competition. There's more than one cyberpunk game allowed to come out of Poland, am I right, guys?

You can pre-order Ghostrunner on Steam right now and sign up for the beta on the official Ghostrunner Discord right here . The game will be released for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC on October 27.