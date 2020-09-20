Cyberpunk 2077's story will be "slightly shorter" than The Witcher 3 following complaints from players

Cyberpunk 2077 will have a shorter campaign than The Witcher 3 because "tremendous amounts of people" never finished it, leading to "a lot of complaints".

At the close of this week's Night City Wire stream, Patrick K. Mills - who works as a senior quest designer at CD Projekt Red – said in an interview that the studio decided to make the story "slightly shorter" to encourage people to finish it.

"[... T]he main story run in Cyberpunk 2077 is slightly shorter than The Witcher 3," Mills said (thanks, ResetEra ). "We got a lot of complaints about The Witcher 3's main story just being too long. And looking at the metrics, you see tremendous amounts of people played through that game really far, but never made it to the end.

"We want you to see the whole story," Mills added. "So, we did shorten the main story, but we have lots to do. And in terms of a completionist campaign, I just don't have that number."

