Cyberpunk 2077 mods through a modding engine are "not far away"

Cyberpunk 2077's modding community is already hard at work deconstructing CD Projekt's new release.

In the post below, a member of the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit reveals that a subsection of the game's community has already begun deconstructing the game since its release on December 10. The CP77 Modding Tools group is hard at work, and they invite anyone to join their Discord server for regular progress updates.

The original poster on the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit elaborates on the modding progress made so far, revealing that the community is using WolvenKit to mod CD Projekt's new game. For those unaware, WolvenKit was frequently used by the Witcher 3's community to mod CD Projekt's previous game, with hundreds of mods springing up for the game since its launch in 2015.

It's worth noting that the NexusMods page for Cyberpunk 2077 is actually already live. Even after just a few days there's a fair variety of mods already available for the game. You've got mods that can overhaul the textures of Cyberpunk 2077 to provide "true HDR," provide better controls on PC, disable crowds entirely in Night City, and much more.

Earlier today, CD Projekt issued a statement apologising for the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 and Xbox One. Both platforms have played host to bugs and other issues since they launched last week, and CD Projekt has outlined an update schedule for the game on both platforms until February 2021. Additionally, the developer has suggested consumers on PS4 and Xbox One get in contact with the studio if they wish to refund their purchase.

Even the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077 has seen its fair share of performance issues, including frame rate drops in particular. The game's community has already been hard at work figuring out how to remedy the various performance issues on PC, and you can head over to our Cyberpunk 2077 crashes guide for up-to-date information on how to boost the game's performance.

