Cyberpunk 2077 has special CD Projekt Red crossover items

Cyberpunk 2077 will reward you with crossover items if you've played The Witcher 3 or Gwent.

Developer CD Projekt Red revealed its plans to reward players of previous titles in the latest Night City Wire broadcast. All you need to do to get the items is link your game up with your GOG.com account - you don't need to be playing through GOG (or even on PC) to get the rewards, it's just how CD Projekt Red will register that you've played the other games. Even if you don't have anything else connected to GOG, you'll still get some goodies just for connecting your account.

Here's a gallery of all the crossover items that CD Projekt Red has revealed so far. My personal highlights so far are the Wolfskull Jacket, which you get just for linking up with GOG, and an Arasaka-fied plushie of Shoop, the troll who sells you cards in Gwent.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

They're thoughtful rewards for CDPR faithful, though admittedly you'll only see the clothes when you're in cutscenes or looking at your inventory. I'm guessing the Shoop plushie will live in your apartment, however, which means you'll get to appreciate him whenever you come home from a long day of deadly mercenary work.

The same Night City Wire presentation also debuted a pair of new trailers which tell the story of Night City and of Johnny Silverhand , one of its most famous residents (who now resides in your brain, due to a cyberware mishap). Better yet, we got to spend 16 hours with Cyberpunk 2077 ourselves and we're very happy to tell you about it.