Cyberpunk 2077 expansion still in the works but with no date

The long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 expansion DLC is still in the works at CD Project Red, the developer has confirmed.

Although there's still no info on when the expansion will drop, it's at least good news that it's still incoming.

As part of an announcement revealing that The Witcher 4 is officially in the works, CD Projekt Red stated that although the new Witcher will run on Unreal Engine 5, the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC is still being developed using the studio's REDengine.

"REDengine, the technology which powers Cyberpunk 2077, is still being used for the development of the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion," came the note.

Back in November, the developer confirmed the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion was in development, but gave no details on what the DLC would explore.

Cyberpunk 2077 got its PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrades earlier this year, along with the hefty patch 1.5. The update added faster loading times, ray tracing, and plenty of other technical and visual improvements.

Those updates were meant to drop in 2021, but didn't end up arriving until earlier this year. As to when the expansion may be released, it's seemingly anyone's guess.

As for The Witcher 4, CD Projekt Red has confirmed it'll be a "new saga for the franchise", although no other details on what the game will be were announced. The announcement did, however, come with a teaser image featuring a cat medallion, which suggests the series is going to follow Ciri's storyline next.

