Cyberpunk 2077 car revealed to celebrate Mad Max: Fury Road's anniversary

Cyberpunk 2077 will be getting a Mad Max-inspired car for you to drive in-game, CD Projekt Red has revealed.



Taking to Twitter to show off the new shiny and chrome addition to the game, a spinning shot gave us a good look at the '„Reaver”', a "custom-built Wraith gang vehicle based on Quadra Type-66 car".

CD Projekt Red confirmed to GamesRadar that the car will indeed be in the game and the location it's being shown off in the clip is from the Badlands area of the game.

It's also the first time we've got a glimpse of the Badlands area of Cyberpunk 2077, which is outside of Night City and sees two gangs, the Aldecados and the Wraiths, frequently fighting there. It'll be fascinating to see how protagonist V will fit into those skirmishes, but at least they'll have a cool new ride to help them get about.

The tweet also gave Mad Max: Fury Road a shout out, wishing the 2015 action classic a happy 5th anniversary. Take a gander at the awesome automobile below.

„Reaver” - custom-built Wraith gang vehicle based on Quadra Type-66 car. With its near 1000 horsepower, you will ride eternal, shiny and chrome. Happy 5th Anniversary #MadMaxFuryRoad pic.twitter.com/9E0gqJKqV5May 15, 2020

It's been a busy few months when it comes to Cyberpunk 2077 news, including the reveal of a Cyberpunk 2077 branded Xbox One X that'll you'll be able to buy in June, alongside the ESRB summary that details the explicit content in the game , as well a Night City Wire show that will debut on June 11.

That 17 September release date can't arrive soon enough in our eyes.

Can't wait to venture into CD Projekt's Red latest RPG? Here's how you can pre-order Cyberpunk 2077.