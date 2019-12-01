Now that Black Friday 2019 is in the rear-view mirror, it's time for the Cyber Monday game deals to begin. That means all those lovely savings from the last few days will continue into December with wild abandon, particularly on the latest and greatest releases. What's more, these deals may be even better than the ones you'll have seen on Black Friday because retailers are fighting among themselves to offer the lowest cost and trying to shift stock ahead of the new year. Which suits us just fine, obviously.



Speaking of which, those price cuts have arrived at just the right time; with the holiday season fast approaching, Cyber Monday discounts, reductions, and bargains make buying gifts for yourself or others much less expensive than normal. As a result, it's a good idea to make the most of these Cyber Monday game deals while they last. We suspect they'll have dried up by December 6, so act now if you want to avoid disappointment. Especially when it comes to Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday price cuts or Cyber Monday TV deals - they'll be snapped up all too quickly.

You don't have to hunt down the best offers yourself, though. Our team have done the legwork already and rounded them up for you below (we're nice like that). We're not just talking games, either. Consoles, accessories, controllers, online subscriptions, Lego, and more have seen cuts that are well worth taking advantage of while they last. For example, the Cyber Monday board game deals and Cyber Monday Lego deals are probably better than anything we've seen during the rest of the year. Equally, there's never been a better opportunity to get a gaming seat than with these Cyber Monday gaming chair deals.

Want more? Keep an eye on GamesRadar+ in the coming days - we'll be bringing you the very best discounts as and when they appear.

If you're looking for something more PC-specific, take a look at our best gaming PCs or best gaming laptops. We've also got deals on essential accessories like best PS4 headsets, best Xbox One headsets, best gaming TVs, PS4 external hard drives and Xbox One external hard drives.

PS4 consoles

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console w. Fortnite | AU$349.99 (RRP $550)

With the regular going price for a Pro at around the $550 mark, this is a good way to pick one up, especially if you're into Fortnite: you'll get 2,000 VBucks and a bunch of skins with this bundle, via Amazon.View Deal

PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB w. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | AU$324 (RRP AU$479)

A nice price on the PS4 Slim, especially as this has a 1TB hard drive. You could opt for the Fortnite bundle below, if Fortnite is your bag, but this is all round much better value. Via Amazon.

View Deal

PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB w. Fortnite | AU$224 (RRP AU$440)

A great price if you're late to Sony's offerings this generation and want to indulge in some first party fare, or perhaps you want an inroads into Fortnite? 2000 VBucks and some skins come with this too, via Amazon.View Deal

Xbox One consoles

Xbox One S Digital Edition 1TB with five games | AU$249 (was AU$449 – save AU$200)

It's $50 more than the deal above, but you're getting four games: Gears 5, Anthem, Minecraft, Sea of Thieves (as well as Fortnite with 2000 V-Bucks and some skins). Via Microsoft.

View Deal

Xbox One X with The Division 2 | AU$428 (RRP AU$619 - save AU$191)

A very deep discount on the most powerful console currently on the market. Includes a download code for The Division 2, which sweetens the deal considerably.View Deal

Xbox One X with two games + extra controller | AU$479 (was AU$844 - save AU$365)

Direct from Microsoft, this bundle gets you the console with an extra controller, as well Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the choice between FIFA 20 or Borderlands 3.

View Deal

Xbox One X Gears 5 Limited Edition + extra game and extra controller | AU$479 (was AU$844 – save AU$365)

Roughly the same deal as above, except this is a limited edition Gears 5 console and you'll get a copy of the game, too. You can also choose between a digital code for either Borderlands 3 or FIFA 20.

View Deal

Console games

[LIGHTNING DEAL] Astral Chain | AU$54 (usually AU$64)

From PlatninumGames, makers of the classic Bayonetta series comes, comes an entirely new approach to the third-person action genre that sees you control two tethered characters in tandem. While not a huge discount, this lightning deal from Amazon gets you the game for only AU$54. Better act soon, the deal will expire at 6pm (AEST). View Deal

Splatoon 2 | AU$52.70 (usually AU$62)

Nintendo's typically cheerful take on the competitive third-person shooter, it's less a shooter than a paint 'em up. Which is fine, of course. Great, even. Via Amazon.View Deal

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe | AU$52.99 (usually AU$60.97)

One of the best Wii U games comes to Switch, and it's nice to have a Nintendo-crafted collection of traditional 2D Mario platforming. Also: Luigi. Via Amazon.

Borderlands 3 | (PS4 + Xbox One) | $45 (usually $89)

A good price on a game that released only two months ago. We initially published the Mighty Ape, but this one betters it by a couple of bucks and if you're a Prime member, you won't pay shipping. View Deal

God of War (PS4) | now AU$13.60 Easily one of the very best games of this generation, Sony's God of War reboot earned countless game of the year awards in 2018. Set many years after the events of God of War 3, Kratos has settled down with a new family in a Norse mythology setting. Of course, it isn't long before the God of War and his son set off on a new epic adventure. At AU$13.60 from Amazon, you no longer have an excuse to pass it up!View Deal

Bloodborne | now AU$13.60 From the makers of the legendary Dark Souls series comes Bloodborne, arguably one of the best games of its kind to date. More gothic and horror-focused than the Souls games, Bloodborne is nonetheless a brutally-hard but incredibly rewarding action RPG. Now at the bargain price of AU$13.60 from Amazon.View Deal

The Last of Us Remastered | now AU$13.60 With The Last of Us II set to arrive next year, now's the time to either revisit the original in 4K/HDR or play it through for the first time. Considered by many to the best finest example of a narrative game that's ever been produced, you owe it to yourself to play developer Naughty Dog's magnum opus. At only AU$13.60 from Amazon, what are you waiting for?View Deal

Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4) | now $13.60

Astonishingly good value for one of the biggest and most beautiful open world adventures on PS4. It's usually available for around AU$25, and we can't see it getting much cheaper than this. Via Amazon.View Deal

The Division 2 (PS4, Xbox One) | now AU$17.10

The biggest looter shooter of 2019 (sorry, Anthem) gets the steepest discount it has seen yet. It'll have you shooting from behind cover for hundreds of hours. Click here for the Xbox One version, which is a bit more expensive at AU$19. Via Amazon.View Deal

Gears 5 (Xbox One) | now AU$38

The biggest Xbox One (and PC) exclusive of the year is significantly reduced from its circa AU$80 launch price. A new era for the Gears series (they dropped the Of War, you see). Via Amazon.

View Deal

Controllers

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | AU$66.49 (usually AU$79)

A decent discount on what's increasingly a must-have Switch peripheral, especially if you need a D-pad for all those indie platformers.

View Deal

VR

PlayStation VR Mega Pack | AU$262.65 (RRP AU$469.95 - save $207.30)

A remarkable price on a PSVR kit but you'll need to use the voucher code POW15 to take advantage (without the code it's still good at AU$309). Comes with Astro Bot, Skyrim, Resident Evil 7 and Everybody's Golf VR.View Deal

PlayStation VR with camera and VR Worlds | now $228.65

The bundle above may be more appealing if you're after a big suite of games, but if it's just the device you want, this deal via Amazon is hard to beat.View Deal

Oculus Go 32GB | AU$239 (usually AU$299)

For a totally untethered, wireless VR experience with no requirement for a beefy PC, this is the best way to wet your feet in the world of VR. Via Amazon.View Deal

Oculus Go 64GB | AU$289 (usually AU$369)

This model of the Oculus Go boasts the largest storage capacity of the two, and given it's only $50 more expensive than the 32GB model, it's probably the best value. Via Amazon.View Deal

Peripherals

Razer Thresher Gears of War 5 Edition for Xbox One | AU$202.46 (RRP AU$269.95 – save AU$67.49)

If you're into the idea of a wireless headset with up to 16 hours of battery life, festooned in all manner of Gears of War signage, this is a hefty discount on a quality set of cans.View Deal

Razer Turret for Xbox One | AU$365.46 (usually AU$429.95)

Save over $60 on this wireless mouse and keyboard set up designed specifically for Xbox One consoles, though you can use it on a PC too, if you want.View Deal

Black Friday game deals - when do they start?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

While retailers always like to get the jump on each other, the official date for Black Friday 2019 is November 29. That's when you'll see the deepest discounts on all things gaming, but also the most people shopping for them. If you miss out on the 'thing you want' during Black Friday, then most retailers offer special deals on Cyber Monday, which will be December 2 in 2019. Keep both these dates in your diary.

What we often see is that retailers run deals throughout the months of November and December, usually starting about a week or two before Black Friday itself. So the Black Friday game deals are likely to actually begin around 21-22 November, and run until mid-December, as people continue shopping for Christmas gifts. If we were buying a new console (which some members of Team GR absolutely plan to do), then we'd be looking at the deals on or before November 29. However, if you plan to go all-in on Black Friday itself, you need to accept that the best offers sell out in minutes. Literal minutes. So, sometimes it pays to grab a great deal beforehand, just so you know you have it all secured and in your home.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Black Friday game deals - what will they be?

What will the Black Friday game deals actually be? Well, we can make a few sensible predictions based on what we saw last year, and what we've seen in 2019 so far. For reference, here are the current best prices on the three top consoles, so you know what they cost right now.

1. Xbox One will get deep discounts

Microsoft isn't messing around. It knows it lost ground to Sony this generation, it knows it has a strong cross-generational library of games, and it wants to bring in as many people as possible before launching into next-gen. We've seen Xbox One S systems go as cheap as $250 during events like Prime Day, we think you'll see them dip below that $230 threshold during Black Friday. What's more, you'll get a couple of games thrown in too. Xbox One X will follow the same aggressive discounting: It'll get to $400 or below with some Black Friday deals. You'll likely see those offers come with a AAA game too.

2. PS4 will lean heavily on bundles

Sony is winning, so it doesn't need to try that hard. PS4 Black Friday deals will follow the same pattern as they did in 2018, with one big exception. Last year we saw Sony completely rely on the launch of a PS4 Pro bundle that included Red Dead Redemption 2, and it sold at pretty much full price ($399). There was a PS4 Slim bundle too, which also went for $299. In 2019, there's no killer game to rely on for full-priced bundles, so Sony will shift tactic a little. Sure, we may see a small saving on PS4 Pro and Slim, but that will likely come from retailers undercutting each other. What we'll get more of is bundles: PS4 Pro with Death Stranding and Days Gone? Very likely. PS4 Slim with Spider-Man and a Greatest Hits game? Certain. You're less likely to save money on PS4 than with Xbox One, but you'll get a handful of games thrown in during Black Friday for sure. As another note: we often find that the Black Friday Walmart PS4 deals are the best.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

3. Nintendo won't cut Switch prices... but retailers will

With the Switch Lite now available, and the improved battery-life Switch also in the wild, it seems Nintendo is in no rush to reduce the prices of either console any time soon. With these new models still attracting good sales, why should the Japanese giant offer discounts? Despite that, you can expect to see retailers like Amazon and Walmart to push harder on savings, as they'll all be competing to be 'the place' to buy Switch during Black Friday. Previous years have seen decent savings on the console itself, and a host of generous bundles. This year will probably lean heavier on the bundle, as the Switch has a decent library of games to choose from. We'd expect to see the vanilla version of the Nintendo Switch sell for up to $100 cheaper on Black Friday, and we'd also expect to see bundles with one or two games for about the $400 price. There's rarely a good time to buy the console, given how rarely they're discounted, but the Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals are your best bet.

4. November is prime time to go PC

While console makers fuss over bundles and next-gen plans, PC parts have rarely been better value for money. In turn, that means gaming PCs are superb value for money, and will be even better during Black Friday. The GPU is the most costly component of any gaming PC or laptop, and there's a price war happening between Nvidia, AMD, and er, Nvidia (which is muscling out its own 20-series cards with new 20-series Super cards). The end result is that graphics cards are cheaper, and therefore all builds are cheaper too. SSDs are tumbling in price, and DDR4 RAM is steadily getting ever more affordable. 144Hz screens are increasingly the norm for both laptops and monitors too, so unless you're looking to pack in 4K or touch-screen tech (which isn't necessary for gaming), you can grab great laptop builds for less. Couple this pricing trend with the fact manufacturers always slash prices over Black Friday, to make room for next year's models and... it's the year of PC gaming. Here's our guide to all the Black Friday gaming PC deals.

(Image credit: Dell)

5. Games prices will vary

Ok, the actual games in the Black Friday game deals will be a mixture of amazing discounts and 'meh'. The big hitters that will definitely go on offer will be all last year's AAA games and those from early 2019, like Red Dead Redemption 2, Mortal Kombat 11, Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Resi 2. You'll definitely see decent savings on some of this summer's big games - we predict $40 off both Control and Borderlands 3. The huge winter blockbusters like Gears 5 and Death Stranding won't get decent price cuts, but are likely to be freely bundled with consoles. Notice how we haven't mentioned Nintendo games here: discounts on Switch titles are rare, and not usually implemented by Nintendo, so you're not going to see any cheap Nintendo games unless retailers slash prices. Our guess? Mario Odyssey will go for $55, Zelda for $55, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for $30, and Smash Bros for maybe $55 too. Nothing fantastic, but hey, better than paying $70-$80 full price. The best way to get games will be bundles, so watch out for Black Friday gaming specials.

6. Gaming TVs will be everywhere

As certain as death and taxes, Black Friday will see the slashing of 4K TV prices. This is great news for gamers, because you can either pick up a decent sized 4K panel for around $800-$1000 (from a good manufacturer like LG or Samsung) or upgrade to an OLED or QLED TV for less than $1700. That may seem like a lot of scratch, but the difference in picture quality from regular 4K to OLED is very noticeable. So, whether you're looking to pop your 4K cherry, or upgrade to a sleeker model, it's best to save your money for Black Friday. Check our guide to the Black Friday TV deals for more.

(Image credit: Apple)

7. It's always on for headsets

Much like TV tech, audio is often the star of the sales in November. Picking up a Black Friday gaming headset deal is a smart thing to do, as the majority of modern headsets will not only give you years of superior audio, but they will also be compatible with future consoles and PC builds. Even if they do lack whatever connection MS and Sony insist on for their next consoles, we've started to see amps and DACs that not only enable you to connect to other devices, but also enhance the sound provided by regular headsets, even adding 7.1 surround in some cases. There's never a bad time to get a headset deal, but Black Friday is certainly the best opportunity to do so.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Black Friday game deals - money saving tips

While it's great to get a Black Friday game deal or two, you don't always get the best value for money. Sometimes retailers will deliberately hike up prices a few weeks before November, only to cut them back to 'normal levels' and insist they're special offers. So, how do you know if you're getting an actual decent deal, or if you're just paying normal rates? Here are a few tips.

1. Make a list now

You'll already have a good idea of what you want to buy during the Black Friday game deals, so make sure you make a note now. Maybe pop it onto an Amazon wishlist, or keep a doc on your PC. There really aren't many saving events in September, so you get a good idea of what the 'average price' is for something. If you have a list of stuff you really want, you'll easily be able to see what the real discount is, come Black Friday, and whether you're getting good value. Just don't wait until October to do it, or you'll be seeing inflated prices. If you're looking for a Black Friday gaming headset deal, for example, do the research now.

2. Price comparison sites are your friend

There are several price comparison sites – like Getprice (which, full disclaimer, is published by our parent company Future) – which will help you see the price history of an item. Give them a quick check before buying something, if you're unsure. But what if other retailers have the same item cheaper? Well, we've got a bunch of price comparison tools, so we actually do all that work for you if you see something in our guides. Failing that, you can always check your favourite retailers manually, but that takes time.

(Image credit: Razer)

3. If you like it, get it

While we all like to get something at the rock bottom price, sometimes that isn't possible. Often the most popular stuff will sell out in minutes, when you're not even online, and that means you have to get whatever you want for either full-price or less of a discount. One common-sense tip we always give is that if you like what you see, and it's at a historically great price, then you should buy first and regret it later. Chances are you're actually getting the best deal and, even if you pay a few dollars more, you're guaranteeing you're getting the thing you actually want at a price you're happy with.

Black Friday game deals - our promise to you

The wealth of Black Friday game deals that go on offer in November is, quite frankly, very confusing. We're here to hunt down the genuine best deals, and tell you about them, to help save you money. We know games, we know PC, we know hardware and peripherals, so we know what you might actually want.

We only recommend deals that are actually good. By 'good' we mean: Is the product or bundle ACTUALLY worth buying? Would we buy it ourselves? If the answer is 'Yes' to both these questions, we'll include it here. And by 'deals' we mean: Is the product or bundle actually a bargain? Is there a big enough saving to genuinely recommend you buy it immediately, or seriously consider buying it? Again, if the answer is 'Yes' to both these questions, we will include it in this feature.

We won't include bad deals or poor products, and we will never recommend products from retailers that we don't trust ourselves. Below is a list of some of our most popular guides - to help you inform your buying decisions even further.

