Custom PS5 faceplates are already a reality

A third-party website is already selling custom PS5 faceplate designs. The cunningly-named 'PlateStation5.com' (via PlayStation Lifestyle) provides five different colours that buyers can affix to their new consoles when they launch next month.

The website says that it "was born out of the single desire to create a Matte Black custom faceplate, simply because we believed it was what the PS5 community deserved. Along the way, the community and our partnering manufacturers have inspired us to craft even more options."

As well as the original Matte Black offering, players can pick up faceplates in Cherry Red, Indigo Blue, Jungle Camo, and Chromatic colour schemes. While the original offering is certainly closest to the PS5 predecessors, I quite like the red variant, but I'm not convinced by the camo - I don't want my PS5 blending into my living room.

For $39.99/£32, you can get a set of front and back faceplates that should arrive in time for the PS5 release date on November 12 (or November 19 in some regions). PlateStation says it's "aiming to process and dispatch all orders within two weeks of the PS5 launch date, to ensure your plates arrive on time."

It's no great surprise that custom faceplates are becoming a reality. PlayStation's official teardown of the PS5, released earlier this month, revealed that the plates can be removed and reattached with relative ease, making replacements or even fan-made redesigns a likelihood. Their early arrival suggests that the people behind PlateStation have moved pretty quickly, but I don't imagine these will be the only custom offerings we see over the next few months.

If you're planning your own custom faceplate, these upcoming PS5 games could act as some useful inspiration.