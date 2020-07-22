Crysis Remastered will run on Switch at 720-900p and 30fps docked

Crytek has confirmed that Crysis Remastered runs on Switch at 720p in docked mode, occasionally scaling up to 900p thanks to dynamic resolution. Likewise, expect Crysis to run in handheld mode at 540-720p. Both docked and undocked, Crysis Remastered runs at 30fps on Switch, and it looks fairly stable from everything we've seen.

The tech details were revealed in a recent developer stream that shows roughly 30 minutes of gameplay footage. The developers also revealed that the Switch version will support FXAA effects, but won't have ray-tracing like the other versions of the game. Some other tech enhancements for the Switch version include "high-quality textures, global illumination (SVOGI), vegetation bending, optimized dynamic light settings, dynamic resolution, gyro aiming, motion blur, bloom (light rays and sunbeams)."

While this is definitely the most lengthy gameplay demo of Crysis Remastered on Switch, it's not the first. Just last week, Crytek revealed the first gameplay trailer showing the 2007 FPS running effortlessly on the mobile hardware. Even though the game is a teenager now, it's still a trip seeing it run on mobile hardware when many of us can remember hearing our graphics cards scream while running Crysis like an airplane at takeoff.

Obviously, the PC and PS4 versions of Crysis Remastered will be the preferred choice for those looking for the best-running, best-looking experience, but judging from these new performance specs, the Switch version shouldn't be overlooked.

