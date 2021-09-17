Cobra Kai creator talks the show's endgame: "Hopefully beyond season five"

Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz has updated fans on the home stretch of the hit Netflix series – one that he hopes extends beyond the already announced batch of future seasons.

"We are very deep into our season five planning," Hurwitz said in response to a fan on Twitter. "Several scripts and outlines have been written. And we are definitely writing towards an endgame, which will hopefully be beyond season five."

He added in a later tweet: "We have lots and lots of plans, both inside and outside of the Miyagiverse." Could Cobra Kai spinoffs be on the way?

For now, there’s plenty of focus – and attention – drawn towards the mainline series. Cobra Kai season 4 is due out this December, while a fifth season of the Karate Kid sequel series has already been commissioned. Beyond that – who knows. But the show’s natural end point will seemingly extend past two seasons if the demand is there.

Cobra Kai director Josh Heald previously told TVLine that plenty more seasons are planned – and the hope is to get them onto Netflix.

"It’s well beyond [season four]," Heald said at the time. "In our minds, we have seasons’ worth of story that is necessary to tell before we get to that endgame. That will be a discussion going forward with our new partners at Netflix. Can we write to that endgame? Can we know that it’s coming?"

Hopefully we’ll reach that point. Next up: Cobra Kai’s climactic All Valley Tournament between Johnny/Daniel’s combined powers and the villainous Kreese – where the losing dojo must disband. Expect plenty of punches and power ballads as the show hurtles towards the end.

