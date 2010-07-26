Cloverfield 2 on the cards?

Like much of the canon of J.J. Abrams, Cloverfield splits opinion. For every viral-snaffling fanboy who can’t get enough of its twisty-turny creepiness, there’s a sceptic dismissing it as a cheap trick, all smoke and mirrors and no substance.

So there will be the usual mixture of cheers and groans at the news that a sequel seems very much in the pipeline, at least according to director Matt Reeves.

Speaking during promo work for vampire remake Let Me In, Reeves revealed that “ Cloverfield 2 is on hold for now.” Which sounds pretty conclusive that a sequel is at least in the planning stage, if nothing else.

“J.J is very involved with Super 8 ,” he continued, “and I've been doing Let Me In , so we have shelved it until we can get the team from the first back together."

Given the box-office killing made by the first film, we’d be fairly surprised if this one didn’t happen, to be honest. And regardless of your thoughts on the original, the intention to reassemble the original crew is a promising sign that the sequel will be more than just a half-hearted cash-in.

Details are still scarce plot-wise (when are they anything else where Abrams is concerned?), but the idea of a prequel has long been mooted. Let the online theorizing commence!

