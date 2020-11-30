Check out the top three Cyber Monday headset deals

Can you hear that? It's the sound of Cyber Monday gaming headset deals. If you can't hear it, that means you need a new headset. Luckily for you, we've gathered the three best Cyber Monday gaming headset deals we could find, from a banging set that's under $40 to one of our favorite headsets ever.

There's nothing worse than sitting down for a gaming sesh and realizing your headset isn't up to snuff or it's on its last legs - I recently snapped the headband on mine and realized it was time for a new one. Good thing the Cyber Monday headset deals are still going strong, so it's easy to secure a new headpiece for a really good price. Seriously, how can you say no to a $40 Logitech headset? That's just...fiscally irresponsible.

We've made sure to include headsets for PC players as well as console players, so no one gets left out when it comes to savings. It's unclear how long these Cyber Monday headset deals will last, or how much stock is available, so if you like one of these top three deals, you should snag it ASAP.

Logitech G432 (PC) | $80 $39.99 at Amazon US

The G432 is one of Logitech's most popular and trustworthy models. It gives your ears plenty of room, its flip-up mic is impressively clear, and its connectivity is largely effortless. The 50mm audio inside drivers deliver superb sound as well, so this is a great pick for PC gamers after a bargain.

View Deal

Razer Kraken (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC)| $80 $49.99 at Amazon US

Another classic, the Razer Kraken provides sharp 7.1 surround sound, a comfy support band for a remarkably light frame, and a solid mic on all major platforms including PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series, PS4 and PS5, as well as Switch.

View Deal

HyperX Cloud II (PS4, Xbox One, PC) | $100 $79 at Amazon US

The successor to HyperX's famous Cloud Alpha headset, the Cloud II is a great headset for those in the safely-under $100 price bracket right now. An easy hit, this one.View Deal

There you have it, the three best Cyber Monday headset deals we could find, which will hopefully make your gaming experience sound a helluva lot better. If you want to have better visuals, why not check out our collection of Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals or go for the big one and check out our Cyber Monday gaming PC deals. There's plenty to pick from, and tons of savings to be had.