Check out the cursed majesty that is the Doom Eternal Doomicorn skin

If you weren't already excited about Doom Eternal , it's time to get rabid for it. The Doomicorn skin is the pitch-perfect customization option that you'll absolutely need to have.

Doom Eternal drops on March 20 and it's bringing a bunch of cosmetic skins with it, including a rather revealing set of armor that shows off the Doom Slayer's physique, a zombie version of Doom Guy, and um...a unicorn? I'm sorry, a Doomicorn.

The Doomicorn skin is a Twitch Prime exclusive - get it by connecting your account to your Bethesda.net account between March 20 and April 21. This majestic (and cursed) customization is part of the Doomicorn Slayer Master Collection, which includes a 'Clip Clop Stance Animation' for multiplayer Battlemode use (help us) and a 'Magic Meadow' podium for you to show off the glorious skin. And that's not all you'll be getting with the Doomicorn Slayer Master Collection. Check out all the goodies below:

'Doomicorn' Slayer skin

'Purple Pony' skin variant

'Night-mare' skin variant

'Magic Meadow' base podium

'For Those Who Dare to Dream' maxed-out podium

'Clip Clop' stance animation

'Haymaker' intro animation

'Horsing Around' victory animation

'Love Conquers All' player icon

Check out all the details on Bethesda's website . That's quite a lot of Twitch Prime exclusives, don't you think? If you were on the fence about getting a membership, this may help you make a decision.

Doom Eternal drops in all its unicorn-y, heavy-metal glory for Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Google Stadia on March 20, with a Nintendo Switch port scheduled to launch shortly afterward.