CD Projekt Red isn’t discussing removing Cyberpunk 2077 from the Xbox digital store currently

CD Projekt Red has revealed it isn't in discussion with Microsoft about removing Cyberpunk 2077 from the Xbox storefront.

Company president Adam Kaciński confirmed to Reuters earlier today on December 18 that CD Projekt Red hadn't had any such discussions with Microsoft about potentially removing Cyberpunk 2077 for digital purchase on Xbox storefronts. This comment follows yesterday's news that Cyberpunk 2077 was being temporarily removed from purchase through Sony's digital PSN store on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Shortly after Sony announced that Cyberpunk 2077 sales would be halted on PlayStation platforms, CD Projekt Red released a statement on the matter, saying they were "working hard" to bring the game back on PS4 and PS5. Alongside Sony's announcement, the company revealed that any users who still want to refund their digital purchases of Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation platforms can do so.

This all comes after Cyberpunk 2077's fairly disastrous launch on both PS4 and Xbox One. After reassuring players that the game ran "surprisingly well" on last-gen platforms, CD Projekt Red leadership apologized for the bug-riddled launch of the game on both platforms this past week, after players encountered numerous bugs, glitches, and visual downgrades. Just a few days ago, CD Projekt Red leadership said the cost of fixing Cyberpunk 2077 on last-gen platforms was "irrelevant" compared to the hit their reputation has taken over the launch.

