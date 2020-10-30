GamesRadar+ is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Catwoman: Soulstealer OGN delayed three months

Cat's got DC's proverbial tongue in terms of Catwoman: Soulstealer's debut

Catwoman: Soulstealer
The upcoming DC original graphic novel Catwoman: Soulstealer has been delayed three months, now penciled in for a June 1, 2021 release date.

Originally announced in June 2019 for a March 2021 debut, the OGN by writer Louise Simonson and artist Samantha Dodge is an adaptation of the 2018 YA prose novel of the same name by Sarah Maas.

"It's been two years since Selina Kyle last set eyes on Gotham City...and now that Batman is gone, Selina is back! Or at least, Holly Vanderhees is. As Gotham's newest socialite, she'll put her old talent for picking pockets to new use while rubbing shoulders with the city's finest citizens. But her past is catching up to her, and she is running out of time…" reads DC's description of the OGN. 

The story also stars Luke Fox, otherwise known as Batwing - and possibly the Next Batman in DC's Future State event.

"Luke Fox has been looking for just the right opportunity to show Batman he can protect the city from Gotham's worst as Batwing. When several high-profile fundraisers are disturbed, Luke's clandestine activities clash with his parents' expectations. As a scion of one of Gotham's finest families, he's expected to attend these events with pride. As Batwing, he's trying to stop a new team of villains from ruining his mother's plans. Now he feels permanently one step behind...

"Will Selina have what it takes to outsmart Batwing before it's too late? Or will she be the final victim of her greatest heist yet?"

The original Catwoman: Soulstealer prose novel is part of the 'DC Icons' series by Random House, which includes Leigh Bardugo's Wonder Woman: Warbringer, Marie Lu's Batman: Nightwalker, Matt de la Pena's Superman: Dawnbreaker, and Alexander Monir's Black Canary: Breaking Silence. The first two were previously adapted into DC OGNs.

