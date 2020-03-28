Castlevania season four "is coming"

Netflix has confirmed the fourth season of its animated Castlevania show.

The news came via a cheeky tweet from on the official Netflix channel that requested fans reply with a hand clap emoji to summon Sir Mirror from his box with "some Castlevania news".

Of course, fans duly did as requested – in the hundreds – and summoned a four-second animated teaser that confirmed: "Season four is coming".

And… that's it. No dates. No hints. No clues. But at least we know it's coming now, and we can expect more details soon enough, I reckon.

As for Season 3? It's already live ! It's a loose adaptation of Castlevania 3: Dracula's Curse. The first season, which was only four episodes long, debuted in July 2017 and the second followed with 8 episodes in October 2018. The third season will be composed of 10 episodes. The first two seasons of Netflix's Castlevania focused on killing Dracula but now the story – its stakes – have opened up quite a bit.

As Connor pointed out, the animated series is the most exciting thing to happen for Castlevania fans in a long time. That said, if you're craving more action and "don't mind swapping to a different fictional universe", you could give Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night a try - it's the latest game from former Castlevania series producer Koji Igarashi, and it has some serious Symphony of the Night vibes. It's even free on Xbox Game Pass for both Xbox and PC.