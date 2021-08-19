Call of Duty: Warzone anti-cheat is getting a major improvement alongside a new map later this year.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is coming this November and during its big reveal event Aaron Halen, studio head at development studio Sledgehammer Games, revealed big changes coming to Call of Duty Warzone too.

"We couldn't be more happy to be working with our friends over at Raven, who is leading the development of a brand new Warzone map coming out this year," said Halen.

"This will feature an all-new anti-cheat system across Warzone when it launches on day one. This will share the same tech as Vanguard for seamless weapon integration and operator play balance, as well as an all-new metaverse connecting the Call of Duty: Vanguard, Black Ops, Cold War, and Modern Warfare."

Metaverses are a hot topic in the tech industry at the moment, but in gaming terms, it essentially means a world that can tie a lot of IPs together. Fortnite is the closest thing gaming currently has to a true metaverse, thanks to its savvy use of pop culture from different sources, like Marvel, John Wick, music stars, and the NFL.

Halen also promised a "massive calendar" of free post-launch content for both Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone.

Multiplayer didn't get a huge amount of time during the Vanguard reveal but like the new Zombies mode from Treyarch, we can expect to see more details as November draws closer. What we did see of Call of Duty: Vanguard was an attempt to find new stories in the well-trodden ground of World War 2, with a focus on four main characters, including Soviet sniper Paulina Petrova and British paratrooper Arthur Kingsley. You can find out more about the next Call of Duty game in our extensive Call of Duty: Vanguard preview.

The Call of Duty: Vanguard official reveal comes in a time of turmoil for the game's publisher as the Activision Blizzard lawsuit, filed against the company by the California DEFH, alleges a "frat boy" culture of harassment and discrimination.