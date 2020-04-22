Call of Duty Warzone update will match suspected cheaters together

Infinity Ward is releasing an update for Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare that looks to address issues relating to cheaters.

Last month, the developer revealed that over 50,000 cheaters had been banned from the free-to-play battle royale game, with plans to add additional measures to address the problem further down the line.

Now, Infinity Ward has posted an update on Twitter detailing that a new lobby will be introduced that will group suspected cheaters up against fellow suspected cheaters. Yep, that's right. The updated matchmaking system will now match potential wrong 'uns together. That's certainly one way to give them a taste of their own medicine.

The update will also improve reporting features for those who wish to report any cheaters they encounter during matches. Players in Warzone and Modern Warfare will now receive confirmation in-game when a player they've reported has been banned. Additional dedicated security updates are also being introduced, along with the added functionality to be able to report players when in Killcam and Spectate modes.

While no set date is included for the update, all of these features are set to go live starting this week, so you can expect to see these changes shortly. Activision posted its security and enforcement policy not long after Warzone went live, with the post detailing the measures taken against those suspected of cheating in-game. We'll no doubt get a more detailed overview of the latest update soon, but it's certainly different to see Infinity Ward add the measure to pit cheaters against cheaters.

Getting stuck in the battle royale action yourself? Here are all of the Call of Duty: Warzone tips you need.