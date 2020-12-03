Call of Duty: Warzone U-Turn trick is a different type of vehicle manslaughter

Call of Duty: Warzone players are constantly cooking up clever new ways to kill, and Reddit user jjetsk1 has just made vehicles even more deadly.

The U-Turn trick, as u/jjetsk1 calls it, requires you to be riding solo in a vehicle. When you start getting shot at (which is inevitable in this game), pull a U-turn so you can face the shooter, then swap to the passenger seat. It's as simple as clicking on heads after that.

Now, I'd be remiss if I didn't suggest that you follow jjetsk1's lead here and make sure to put a trophy system on top of your car, as you're going to get riddled with bullets and explosives by driving directly at whoever is firing at you. But if you're a good shot and a quick thinker, it'll be fairly easy to pull off this trick, as most enemies won't expect you to pull a fast u-ie.

This isn't the first time Call of Duty: Warzone players have gotten creative with vehicles, nor will it be the last. As we reported back in July , a front-facing claymore on an ATV is a surefire way to get cursed out in death comms.

The last time I pulled a U-turn it was an illegal one that got me a ticket for my window tint, so I'm happy to report that this will be a much more enjoyable U-turn experience for me. If I can kill anyone, that is.