Call of Duty: Warzone temporarily loses its worst Killstreak bonus, and fans don’t want it back

By published

Raven Software has said the removal is due to "an ongoing issue"

Warzone Pacific season 3 operation monarch event godzilla firing heat ray
(Image credit: Activision)

Call of Duty: Warzone has temporarily lost its Combat Bow Killstreak, and fans want it to be a permanent solution. 

Developer Raven Software announced in a tweet today that it has "temporarily removed the Combat Bow Killstreak" from Call of Duty: Warzone due to "an ongoing issue." Not so surprisingly, this has come as good news for fans who have been asking for the developer leave it out permanently. 

See more

A quick scan of the tweet's replies shows fans asking: "How about you remove peak? It’s been an ongoing issue since the map came out," and suggesting: "You can keep it out. I'm sure nobody would mind." Popular Warzone streamer BobbyPoff rejoiced over the news, adding, "Y'all don't have to put it back in."

There are of course some players who go against the grain and feel it is a good asset to have in the game, but these are few and far between.

See more
See more
See more

If you weren’t aware, the Combat Bow Killstreak is a constant point of contention within the Call of Duty community, with the biggest complaint being that it's just too dang OP. On the other hand, some folks find it has a very slow reload, is tough to get kills with, and the scope and the bow itself block a lot of the player’s view. 

As for when the Combat Bow Killstreak will return, Raven Software hasn’t specified just yet. However, by the sounds of the community, it’s not something that players are in a hurry to see return. 

In other, weirder, Call of Duty news, it turns out Call of Duty Warzone gives you XP if you tickle King Kong's tackle. Yes, you read that correctly. 

Hope Bellingham
Hope Bellingham

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at University, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became GamesRadar's trainee news writer where I get to spread the word about the goings-on in the video game world. My expertise lies in Animal Crossing related topics after spending the last 15 years immersing myself in island life. I also know a thing or two about The Last of Us, and way too much about the Kingdom Hearts series.