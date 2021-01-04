Call of Duty: Warzone DMR 14 and Mac-10 combo is as popular as it is overpowered

The Call of Duty: Warzone DMR 14 has been unleashed, and fans of the battle royale reckon the rifle has completely wrecked the game.

The DMR is a semi-automatic marksman rifle available in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War , and it's usable in Warzone now that the games have been formally merged for Season One. On paper, it doesn't look too nutty, but in practice the DMR can down a fully armored player in three shots from seemingly any distance.

The Call of Duty: Warzone subreddit is awash with clips of players being melted by the infamous gun before they even have time to react, let alone return fire, which is the crux of the issue. Part of the fun of Warzone is that its armor system raises the time-to-kill and allows for more back-and-forth engagements, but the DMR throws all of that out the window in favor of the usual split-second kills you get in normal Call of Duty multiplayer. It doesn't help – or perhaps it helps too much – that the DMR lacks the telling glint of sniper rifle scopes, even though it can reliably kill from sniper range.

Naturally, any gun this overpowered is going to be in high demand, and the DMR has grown so dominant that it's only matched by the Mac-10, a devastatingly powerful SMG which was also added to Warzone with the season one synchronization. As our own Ben Tyrer said of his recent Warzone experiences: "You die to the DMR or the Mac-10. That's just what happens now."

Warzone has seen overpowered weapons before and they've all been hammered down relatively quickly, but with the world coming back from an extended holiday which also put a pause on game development, the DMR has had an especially long stay in Busted Town. Here's hoping it's reigned in soon, lest Warzone start the new year with a groan.